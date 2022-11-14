InsideHook
Style | November 14, 2022 11:29 am

For Two Days Only, Huckberry’s Waxed Trucker Jacket Is on Sale

Our favorite jacket can now be yours, and for $50 off

a collage of flannel-lined jackets on a flannel background
For two days only, the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is on sale.
Huckberry/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Calling all rugged fellas: do we have a deal for you! That’s right — the cult-favorite, American-made Waxed Trucker Jacket from Flint and Tinder is on sale at Huckberry, available in the classic flannel-lined and wool-lined versions and plenty of outdoorsman-approved colors. This waxed trucker jacket sale is huge, monumental, a total steal…and around for two days only.

Flint and Tinder’s rugged outdoorsy charm has made the waxed trucker our go-to jacket for years, ever among a crowd of fierce weatherproof competitors. We can vouch for its classic trucker jacket pizzaz firsthand, and with updated features like a double-waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7oz sailcloth (made in America, no less), fully lined body for supreme warmth, authentic Type 1 cut and interior media pocket, it’s got just about everything we could want from all-season outerwear.

Known to sell out even when not on sale, you’d be wise to take advantage of the rare discount before the discount goes away, as by then your options will likely be slim if not entirely nonexistent. Take your pick from two linings, seven different colors and revel in the joy akin to winning the Powerball (not to mention serious comfort once it arrives) below.

