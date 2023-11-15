Leisure > Style

Huckberry's Only Sitewide Sale of the Year Just Landed. Here's What to Buy.

Save 15% on nearly everything, including hoodies, jackets, whiskey glasses, merino tops and a lot more

a collage of goods from the Huckberry sitewide sale on a pruple background
Nearly all the gear and clothing at Huckberry is 15% off through Thursday.
Huckberry/Getty Images
By Kirk Miller
November 15, 2023 5:53 am
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

It’s happening. It’s happening! For two days only, the Huckberry sitewide sale is live. The outdoor retailer rarely throws a blowout this big — as in, exactly once a year — with 15% off nearly the entirety Huck’s rugged stock of apparel and gear.

There are a few exceptions, but otherwise, it’s pretty much all of the site’s bestsellers, including the 365 Pant, All-Weather Duck boots, Huckberry’s own beanies, Proof’s 72-hour merino tees and a variety of barware, gloves, hoodies, Chukka boots and more. Even the best-selling Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket is on sale in its various forms.

Basically, all the stuff you could possibly want for a winter rehaul is discounted and at your fingers. The only bad news? The sale ends at midnight EST on Thursday, Nov. 16. Which is exactly why we’ve compiled a nifty list of best-sellers and total steals from the Huckberry sitewide sale for you to peruse and cop before it’s too late. Do not miss out.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Huckberry : $348$296

The Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker might steal the show, but the barage of other waxed options from Huckberry’s in-house Flint and Tinder are just as solid. We’re particularly partial to this Hudson Jacket for its ivy-style design.

Hoka Kaha 2 Low GTX Hiking Shoe
Hoka Kaha 2 Low GTX Hiking Shoe
Huckberry : $220$187

Gore-Tex Hoka hikers, under $200? Why, I never!

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Buy Here : $128$109

Constructed from beefy 23oz fleece from South Carolina, heavy-duty zippers from Georgia and twill tape from Philadelphia, this American-made layer lives up to its name.

Balmuda The Toaster
Balmuda The Toaster
Huckberry : $299$254

It may look like your run-of-the-mill toaster oven, but what sets this Japanese appliance apart is the steam. Before starting, you must pour a small amount of water into a funnel in the top, which will be turned into steam to facilitate a toasting process that provides a crisp exterior without burning and while retaining the interior fluffiness. Toast, pizza, pastries, it’s all fair game. Oh, and it can act as a regular oven as well with temperature settings from 350 to 450 degrees.

Huckberry Beanie
Huckberry Beanie
Huckberry : $30$26

A reliable beanie in a fisherman style is a classic fall/winter must-have. This one is affordable, soft and made from a blend of wool, nylon and spandex. So you have the necessary warmth and added a bit of stretch to keep things comfortable.

Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot
Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot
Huckberry : $248$211

Yee-haw (on sale)!

Onsen Hooded Waffle Robe
Onsen Hooded Waffle Robe
Buy Here : $195$166

It’ll feel like you stole the robe from your favorite hotel. Onsen’s Hooded Waffle Robe is exceptionally absorbent and superiorly soft, thanks to some California-grown long-staple Supima cotton.

Flint and Tinder 365 Pant — Straight
Flint and Tinder 365 Pant — Straight
Huckberry : $98$83

You know ’em, you love ’em and for two days, you’ve got 15% off on ’em.

The James Brand The Carter Pocket Knife
The James Brand The Carter Pocket Knife
Huckberry : $159$135

The James Brand makes a classy, streamlined folding knife…that’s also quite pricey. Grab one for considerably less while you still can.

Relwen Windzip Popover
Relwen Windzip Popover
Huckberry : $228$171

Your cold-weather popover never looked so good.

Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Huckberry : $60$51

Entertain the boys and impress the inlaws all in one fell swoop with Whiskey Peaks collection of topographical glasses.

Astorflex Brownflex Chukka Boot
Astorflex Brownflex Chukka Boot
Huckberry : $215$161

The best chukka boots age like a fine wine, and we can just tell that Astorflex’s Brownflex is going to be an instant classic.

Proof 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt
Proof 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt
Huckberry : $80$68

Proofs conceit is deceptively simple — make a shirt you can wear for 72 hours straight. It’s right there in the name. And we’ll be damned if, through a precise blend of merino and teched-out features, they didn’t achieve just that.

Wills Garment Dyed Blazer
Wills Garment Dyed Blazer
Huckberry : $228$171

Thanksgiving dinner, simplified and on sale.

Huckberry's Only Sitewide Sale of the Year Just Landed. Here's What to Buy.

