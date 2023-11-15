For Two Days Only, Huckberry’s Coveted Waxed Trucker Jacket Is on Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Friends, Romans, rugged dudes, lend me your ears. The cult-favorite, American-made Waxed Trucker Jacket from Flint and Tinder is, for the one time a year it happens, 15% off during Huckberry’s sitewide sale. You know, the one made famous by Pedro Pascal’s Joel in The Last of Us and widely adopted by handsome, hardwearing men everywhere? And while 15% might seem a touch dinky, remember — this thing literally never goes on sale. Available in the classic flannel-lined and wool-lined versions and plenty of outdoorsman-approved colors, this deal is huge, monumental, a total steal…and around for two days only.

Flint and Tinder’s rugged outdoorsy charm has made the waxed trucker our go-to jacket for years, ever among a crowd of fierce weatherproof competitors. We can vouch for its classic trucker jacket pizzaz firsthand, and with updated features like a double-waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7oz sailcloth (made in America, no less), fully lined body for supreme warmth, authentic Type 1 cut and interior media pocket, it’s got just about everything we could want from all-season outerwear.

Known to sell out even when not on sale, you’d be wise to take advantage of the waxed trucker jacket sale before said discount goes bye-bye on Novemebr 17, as by then your purchasing options will likely be slim, if not entirely nonexistent. Take your pick from two linings, seven different colors and revel in the joy akin to winning the jacket Powerball below.