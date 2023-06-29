InsideHook
The Famous Taylor Stitch Summer Sale Is On. Here’s What to Buy.

One of everything, please

Taylor Stitch Summer Sale is an explosion of discounted closet savers
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The city is heating up, and so is Taylor Stitch’s Summer Sale. Now through July 5, the elevated essentials and rugged basics retailer is offering 20% off in-season styles, from cooling hemp tees to easy-going lounge pants. If that we’re enough, Last Call stock — Taylor Stitch’s version of sale — have been even further marked down, for savings of up to 40%.

The most patriotic thing you can do? Save a bunch of money on new stuff.

There are a boatload of styles, sizes and colors up for grabs, but not for long; with a sale this good, Taylor Stitch’s premium offerings are bound to go quick. Below, we’ve rounded up a few styles to bolster your summer wardrobe before you can say “Happy Fourth of July!” Shop our top picks from the Taylor Stitch sale, or peruse for yourself here.

The Best Deals From the Taylor Stitch Summer Sale:

Taylor Stitch : $125$88
Taylor Stitch : $88$62
Taylor Stitch : $128$102
Taylor Stitch : $168$134
Taylor Stitch : $168$101
Taylor Stitch : $128$102
Taylor Stitch : $92$65
Taylor Stitch : $198$119
Taylor Stitch : $40$32
Taylor Stitch : $118$95

