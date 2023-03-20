Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s officially spring, so in lieu of clunky boots, it’s comfy sneaker time. And there’s no better way to celebrate a change in weather and footwear than with a sitewide sale at SeaVees, where (nearly) everything is currently 30% off, with a few final sales items actually up to 50% off.

Launched in 1964, the Cali-based brand launched sneakers as everyday footwear. They offer a casual but clean look and are ridiculously comfy to wear, thanks to memory foam footbeds.

A few sales standouts:

Baja Slip On SeaVees

Baja Slip On

Sixty Six Sneaker SeaVees

Sixty Six Sneaker

SeaVees Legend sneaker SeaVees

Legend Sneaker

The sale lasts through March 26. Be sure to use the code SPRING30 to get the discount.