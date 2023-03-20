InsideHook
Style | March 20, 2023 10:56 am

SeaVees Is Celebrating Sneaker Season With a Sitewide Sale

Take 30% off (and sometimes more) on an array of sneakers and slip-ons

a close-up of a person wearing grey SeaVees Legend sneakers. The sneaker site is hosting a 30% off sale.
SeaVees Legend sneakers, now 30% off
SeaVees
By Kirk Miller

It’s officially spring, so in lieu of clunky boots, it’s comfy sneaker time. And there’s no better way to celebrate a change in weather and footwear than with a sitewide sale at SeaVees, where (nearly) everything is currently 30% off, with a few final sales items actually up to 50% off.

Launched in 1964, the Cali-based brand launched sneakers as everyday footwear. They offer a casual but clean look and are ridiculously comfy to wear, thanks to memory foam footbeds.

A few sales standouts:

SeaVees Baja Slip On in white, now on sale
Baja Slip On
SeaVees

Baja Slip On

BUY HERE: $64 $45
SeaVees Sixty Six Sneaker
Sixty Six Sneaker
SeaVees

Sixty Six Sneaker

BUY HERE: $68 $34
SeaVees Legend sneaker in grey
SeaVees Legend sneaker
SeaVees

Legend Sneaker

BUY HERE: $78 $55

The sale lasts through March 26. Be sure to use the code SPRING30 to get the discount.

ShOP THE SALe HERE

