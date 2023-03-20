SeaVees Is Celebrating Sneaker Season With a Sitewide Sale
Take 30% off (and sometimes more) on an array of sneakers and slip-ons
It’s officially spring, so in lieu of clunky boots, it’s comfy sneaker time. And there’s no better way to celebrate a change in weather and footwear than with a sitewide sale at SeaVees, where (nearly) everything is currently 30% off, with a few final sales items actually up to 50% off.
Launched in 1964, the Cali-based brand launched sneakers as everyday footwear. They offer a casual but clean look and are ridiculously comfy to wear, thanks to memory foam footbeds.
A few sales standouts:
Baja Slip On
Sixty Six Sneaker
Legend Sneaker
The sale lasts through March 26. Be sure to use the code SPRING30 to get the discount.
