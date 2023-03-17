InsideHook
Style | March 17, 2023

Put on Some Ray-Ban and Oakley Shades, Save Up to 59% Off

A new Woot sale finds discounts on men's, women's and unisex shades

Woot
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s less than a week until spring, and here in NYC we had sunshine until 7 p.m. last night. Ergo, it’s sunglasses season, and now’s the time to get a new pair, thanks to a sale at Woot on shades from Oakley and Ray-Ban.

The discounts here are up to 59% off and, unlike most Woot sales, this one goes on for a full week. Featuring men’s, women’s and unisex styles, a few favorites are listed below.

Woot

Oakley Men’s Crankshaft Polarized Sunglasses

BUY HERE: $125 $63
Woot

Ray-Ban Women’s Polarized Rb4140 Wayfarer

BUY HERE: $135 $73
Woot

Ray-Ban Unisex Polarized Aviator RB3267

BUY HERE: $178 $73

