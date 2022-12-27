InsideHook
Ditch the Tux and Try a Bold New Year’s Eve Sweater Instead

Tuxedos are so 2022

a collage of New Year's Eve Sweaters on a black firework background
No need to deck yourself out in a suit — try a New Year's Eve sweater, instead.
Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Christmas has come and gone (although some very good Boxing Day deals are still around), and if our eggnog-hampered awareness of time serves us right, it means that New Year’s Eve — and the mess of social obligations that come with the last day of the year — is right around the corner. It may seem like there are two paths ahead of you: cramming into your 20-year-old tux for the night’s festivities or knocking out on the couch at approximately 9:45 PM.

We’re here to present you with a different route: if you, like us, would rather give up on yanking a dress shirt and tie around your Christmas bod than make it to midnight but simultaneously crave that familiar ball drop (or have a special someone demanding you play nice), we propose you opt for the brash, bold and otherwise unconventional New Year’s Eve sweater, instead.

Consider: a warm, cozy knit, with all the tasteful class of a suit and none of the associated hassle. Yes, it’s a touch unorthodox (is it really, though?), but with a little confidence and a fair bit of Champagne, anything’s possible. It also helps that there are a ton of swanky, eye-catching options to hang with the best shawl-collar jackets Saville Row has to offer. With sweaters from Percival, Bonobos and Our Legacy that run the gamut of designs, materials and cuts, there’s bound to be a good option or two available for your ease of wear this New Year’s Eve.

As we’ve mentioned, we’re in the same boat, and as such, have done literally all of the sweater-specific legwork — research, testing and Christmas bulking included. All that’s left for you to do is browse our favorite New Year’s Eve Sweater picks below. Happy holidays, and remember: comfort before all.

Bonobos Shawl Collar Pullover
Bonobos Shawl Collar Pullover

Bold can mean any number of things — a rich, unexpected hue, perhaps, or a new take on a classic silhouette. Bonobos does both with their Shawl Collar Pullover, a swanky knit that should match up against any drab suit and tie.

Buy Here : $139$89
Percival Gambit Mohair Vest
Percival Gambit Mohair Vest

Taste skew more trend-forward? Try Percivals’ chess-themed mohair vest, a shaggy beast in the best sense of the words. If you’re feeling really bold, try a plain white or black tee underneath — hey, it’s what the kids are doing.

Buy Here : $195$135
Todd Snyder Long Sleeve Merino Tipped Full Placket Polo
Todd Snyder Long Sleeve Merino Tipped Full Placket Polo

Part sweater, part polo, and wholly classy, Todd Snyder’s Full Placket Polo is a healthy alternative to a stuffy dress shirt.

Buy Here : $288
Our Legacy Sonar Cherries Instarsia Crew Knit
Our Legacy Sonar Cherries Instarsia Crew Knit

This New Year, we’re resolving to wear more of Our Legacy’s heavenly designs. Perhaps you should too?

Buy Here : $305$169
Faiz T.S. & Co. Handknit Heavyweight Kyoto Wool Jacket
Faiz T.S. & Co. Handknit Heavyweight Kyoto Wool Jacket

Overrated: a classic navy suit. Underrated: a business in the front, party in the back look completed by this Japanese workwear-inspired Kyoto Jacket.

Buy Here : $400
Ministry of Supply Atlas Waffle Roll Neck Sweater
Ministry of Supply Atlas Waffle Roll Neck Sweater

Simple, understated and elegant, Ministry of Supply’s Atlas roll neck gets bonus points for it’s surprisingly breathable design and luxe texture, both a godsend when you’re busting a move at 11:30 PM.

Buy Here : $168
Billy Reid Parsons Cardigan Sweater
Billy Reid Parsons Cardigan Sweater

While you probably shouldn’t rock the Big Lebowski cardigan (and any associated paraphernalia) to your boss’ holiday soiree, we don’t see why you can wear its slightly elevated cousin from Billy Reid.

Buy Here : $498
J.Crew Cashmere Cable-Knit Sweater
J.Crew Cashmere Cable-Knit Sweater

Toss on this “chill red” bad boy, some shiny loafers, and bam! New Year’s Eve outfit secured.

Buy Here : $228$120
Howlin’ Future Fantasy Fair Isle Crew Knit
Howlin’ Future Fantasy Fair Isle Crew Knit

Chances are, you won’t be the only sweater wearer at your final destination. Make sure you stand out from the fair isle crowd with Howlin’s wavy Future Fantasy knit.

Buy Here : $235$145
Abercrombie & Fitch Full-Zip Sweater Polo
Abercrombie & Fitch Full-Zip Sweater Polo

Ringing in the New Year in balmy Bali? Watching the ball drop in tropical Cancun? You’ll still need a killer knit — Abercrombie has your short-sleeve option covered.

Buy Here : $70
Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Cotton Sweater
Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Cotton Sweater

Trust us — there’s no better wingman for that midnight kiss that Mr. Polo Bear himself.

Buy Here : $398
Comme Des Garçons Shirt Block Chest Cardigan
Comme Des Garçons Shirt Block Chest Cardigan

Two for the price of one? 2023 is already looking up.

Buy Here : $299$155
Pact Classic Crew Neck Sweater
Pact Classic Crew Neck Sweater

Because what’s more daring than organic, ethically sourced coziness?

Buy Here : $98
Alex Mill Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater
Alex Mill Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater

Bold doesn’t have to mean you forgo a timeless design — Alex Mill’s max-chunky fisherman’s sweater is living proof.

Buy Here : $215

