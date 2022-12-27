Ditch the Tux and Try a Bold New Year’s Eve Sweater Instead

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Christmas has come and gone (although some very good Boxing Day deals are still around), and if our eggnog-hampered awareness of time serves us right, it means that New Year’s Eve — and the mess of social obligations that come with the last day of the year — is right around the corner. It may seem like there are two paths ahead of you: cramming into your 20-year-old tux for the night’s festivities or knocking out on the couch at approximately 9:45 PM.

We’re here to present you with a different route: if you, like us, would rather give up on yanking a dress shirt and tie around your Christmas bod than make it to midnight but simultaneously crave that familiar ball drop (or have a special someone demanding you play nice), we propose you opt for the brash, bold and otherwise unconventional New Year’s Eve sweater, instead.

Consider: a warm, cozy knit, with all the tasteful class of a suit and none of the associated hassle. Yes, it’s a touch unorthodox (is it really, though?), but with a little confidence and a fair bit of Champagne, anything’s possible. It also helps that there are a ton of swanky, eye-catching options to hang with the best shawl-collar jackets Saville Row has to offer. With sweaters from Percival, Bonobos and Our Legacy that run the gamut of designs, materials and cuts, there’s bound to be a good option or two available for your ease of wear this New Year’s Eve.

As we’ve mentioned, we’re in the same boat, and as such, have done literally all of the sweater-specific legwork — research, testing and Christmas bulking included. All that’s left for you to do is browse our favorite New Year’s Eve Sweater picks below. Happy holidays, and remember: comfort before all.

Bonobos Shawl Collar Pullover Bold can mean any number of things — a rich, unexpected hue, perhaps, or a new take on a classic silhouette. Bonobos does both with their Shawl Collar Pullover, a swanky knit that should match up against any drab suit and tie. Buy Here : $139 $89

Percival Gambit Mohair Vest Taste skew more trend-forward? Try Percivals’ chess-themed mohair vest, a shaggy beast in the best sense of the words. If you’re feeling really bold, try a plain white or black tee underneath — hey, it’s what the kids are doing. Buy Here : $195 $135

Ministry of Supply Atlas Waffle Roll Neck Sweater Simple, understated and elegant, Ministry of Supply’s Atlas roll neck gets bonus points for it’s surprisingly breathable design and luxe texture, both a godsend when you’re busting a move at 11:30 PM. Buy Here : $168

Billy Reid Parsons Cardigan Sweater While you probably shouldn’t rock the Big Lebowski cardigan (and any associated paraphernalia) to your boss’ holiday soiree, we don’t see why you can wear its slightly elevated cousin from Billy Reid. Buy Here : $498

Abercrombie & Fitch Full-Zip Sweater Polo Ringing in the New Year in balmy Bali? Watching the ball drop in tropical Cancun? You’ll still need a killer knit — Abercrombie has your short-sleeve option covered. Buy Here : $70