Miami’s 8 Best Menswear Shops, From Luxury to Vintage

Miami’s menswear scene is thriving — not for nothing is the only standalone Louis Vuitton men’s shop in the U.S. right here in the Design District. With so much to do in town, curating the right outfit to go from the beach to a Heat game and then out to a club after can be a tough task. The right shops can greatly simplify your mission, whether you’re looking for a hot new pair of sneakers or a perfectly tailored suit.

Below, the eight places around Miami deserving of a spot on your fashion rotation.

The L.A. designer’s impressive 3,300-square-foot Design District store is a minimalist head-turner. The central feature is a grand staircase that seems to flow like water, flanked by clothing racks. Mirrored surfaces throughout the space offer new perspectives on the interior and the clothes within it, too. The Miami store is just the second brick-and-mortar location for the brand, after its flagship Melrose spot.

The New York retailer found such success with its first Miami storefront that they’ve opened a second location in the Design District, complete with Kith Treats (the brand’s sweets shop) and a restaurant. Across both locations, Kith provides not only a superior selection of top-tier brands (Comme des Garçons, Lanvin, Bottega Veneta, etc.) but highly compelling designs from their in-house line. Not to mention, the space is just staggeringly beautiful, inside and out.

Around the corner from the buzzy Wynwood Walls is UNKNWN, a streetwear-focused store that prides itself on community engagement. The best way to accomplish that? A basketball court, where visitors can get some shots up while testing their new kicks. Co-owned by none other than LeBron James and his friends Frankie Walker Jr. and Jaron Kanfer, the store showcases its own clothing line alongside big brands like Nike, Adidas, Converse and more.

Another Wynwood outfit, Base Miami employs a more holistic approach for men’s goods, featuring clothing as well as jewelry, luggage, home goods and even occasional “art toys.” It’s a true one-stop shop: Apparel includes contemporary pieces from Universal Works and resort-ready Onia, while the accessories section features cuffs and necklaces from elegant Miansai along with a mini collection of bags from the Danish line Rains, plus candles from Boy Smells and a small-batch scent specially formulated for Base.

LV boutiques are a dime a dozen in big American cities, but the Miami outpost is something special: it’s the only standalone LV men’s store in the country. The store’s claims to fame extend past that title, however, as the Design District locale is the brainchild of the late, great Virgil Abloh, whose fingerprints are all over the store he designed prior to his death in 2021 (the space features a 27-foot statue of Kai-Isaiah Jamal, the first Black trans model to walk for Vuitton). It’s just as much a living tribute to Abloh’s vision as a store — it’s worth visiting if for nothing else than to pay your respects.

Drenched in pink neon and complete with head-turning Art Deco vibes, the exterior of The Webster’s Miami storefront feels like a hotel you’d come across while playing Vice City. You won’t find ’80s-era wares inside, however — the clothing store sells a cavalcade of luxury brands (highlights include Fear of God, Rick Owens and Rhude). In the right environment, shopping can be a joyous experience — and The Webster’s setup and execution come as close as possible to guaranteeing it.

Vintage and consignment are a key part of the fashion landscape nowadays, and few are doing it better than Daily. The store prides itself on the ability to buy, sell and trade products (mostly in the shoe space), but also has a thriving vintage selection called Yesterday. A quick glance at their current online inventory shows retro Dolphins and Heat gear alongside vintage Sopranos tees. If you want head-turning, “where’d you get that?!” gear, Daily might be worth visiting on a frequent basis.

In search of smart, sharp formalwear? Damiani should be your first stop. The retailer features a strong edit of brands like Eton, Zenga and Gran Sasso and plenty of made-to-measure services for suits and shirting. The store also stocks a selection of luxury Italian fabrics that are fully customizable. The bright interior and fully stocked bar further highlight Damiani’s commitment to tailored precision, ensuring you look and feel your best.