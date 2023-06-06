Save 20% on Italian Footwear at the M. GEMI Anniversary Sale
Italian crafted footwear on a discount, say less
M. GEMI works with footwear artisans and thirteen different family workshops in Italy to produce high-quality, comfortable footwear. They are known for their Pastoso Uomo loafer model but the brand has a lot more to offer. The Palestera Uomo sneaker for example is M. GEMI’s take on the modern dress sneaker, it also comes in four other classic colors. The Carlo is a sleeper hit, inspired by rugged hiking boots from the late ’80s. It has a lightweight sole and is made of hand-brushed calf suede. You can save 20% at the M. Gemi sale, which is happening right now across the entire site. Make sure you act fast. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite options that can work in any stylish guy’s closet.
