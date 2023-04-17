Looking for a Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gift? Aurate Has You Covered.
The New York-based jewelry brand will engrave any personal photo of your choice onto a gold pendant
In our opinion, the perfect gift for mom straddles the line between sentimental and luxurious. That perfect gift, however, can be hard to find. To make it easy on yourself, consider this unique gift offering from Aurate:
Just in time for Mother’s Day, the New York-based jewelry brand will carve any picture of your choice onto a fine gold pendant. Simply write or draw want you want engraved, snap a photo and Aurate will handle the rest.
Aurate recommends using a photo or drawing with dark outlines. (Black marker on white paper is easiest for the brand to turn into an image they can etch in gold, so this may be a good time to enlist the services of your most creative child.) Beyond hand-drawn illustrations, though, handwritten notes, quotes or expressions are also recommended and make for a precious piece of jewelry.
Like all of Aurate’s jewelry, the Story in Gold Engraved Pendant is available in gold, silver or rose vermeil, 14k and 18k gold. You can also choose from two sizes: Small (14mm) and Mini (10mm).
Depending on the material and size you choose, the detailed piece is also surprisingly affordable, with the cheapest offering just $84 with Aurate’s current 30% off sitewide promotion. Also important to note: You only have two days left to order if you want to ensure your customized gift comes in time for Mother’s Day.
Story in Gold Engraved Pendant
