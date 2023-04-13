InsideHook
Style | April 13, 2023 12:25 pm

Stock Up on Spring-Appropriate Jeans at J.Crew’s Flash Sale

Jeans in every cut imaginable for only $75

J.Crew Spring Flash Sale with a denim background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

J.Crew is coming in hot with another sale. This time around you can cop almost every cut of jeans for just $75 thanks to the Spring Flash Sale, which only lasts two days. We recommend you take a second and check out the range of classic straight-fit jeans available. It’s a classic cut that never goes out of style. If you want something with a slim taper below the knee, in a more lightweight fabric for spring, you should scoop the slim-fit garment-dyed five-pocket pant, which comes in a range of subtle colors from sage olive, weathered stone and vintage dill. You can also grab a more aggressively slim-fit style called the 1040 Athletic tapered fit and some other clothes and accessories that are an extra 30% off when you use the Code SHOPNOW.

Shop The Sale Here
J.Crew Classic Straight-fit jean in black wash
J.Crew Classic Straight-fit jean in black wash
Buy it now : $148$75
J.Crew Classic Relaxed-fit jean in resin rinse
J.Crew Classic Relaxed-fit jean in resin rinse
J.Crew : $148$75
J.Crew Classic Straight-Fit Jean
J.Crew Classic Straight-Fit Jean
Buy Here : $148$75
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Five-Pocket Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Five-Pocket Pant
Buy Here : $118$75
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Five-Pocket Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Five-Pocket Pant

In Olive.

Buy Here : $118$75

More Like This

a collage of the best chore coats for men on a red and yellow background
All Hail the Chore Coat, Official Outerwear Style of Spring
A collage of New Balance Styles on a lgiht grey background
New Balance Models, From 574 to 990, Explained
a model in a travel blazer on top of a cloud-like background
15 Best Wrinkle-Resistant Travel Blazers For Men

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

JBL portable speakers

From Our Partner

JBL’s Portable Speakers Are Now Up to 43% Off
Govee Meat Thermometer

$90$51

Govee’s Meat Thermometer Is Now 45% Off
Frigidaire EFIC189-Silver Compact Ice Maker

$110$80

Get Nearly Instant Ice With This Portable Frigidaire
Soak Up the Sun in the Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Tank

$52$39

Soak Up the Sun in the Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Tank
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Genesis Stuns, Ram Electrifies and Hyundai Goes Disney at the New York Auto Show
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
The 35-Mile Virginia Creeper Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?

Keep Reading

Eliud Kipchoge running with the Kenyan flag

We Attempted the Kipchoge Challenge…and Failed
What's a window seat without a window?

Help, My Window Seat Doesn’t Have a Window
Sour beers

12 of the Best Sour Beers, Tasted and Ranked
The Maserati MC20 Cielo, the convertible/spider version of the supercar, driving in Italy. Here's our full review.

Maserati MC20 Cielo Fulfills a "Speed Racer" Fantasy
Tudor's new facility in Le Locle, Switzerland

A Visit to Tudor’s New Watchmaking Facilities
J.Crew Spring Flash Sale with a denim background

Stock Up on Spring-Appropriate Jeans at J.Crew’s Flash Sale
Our favorite Outer set is on sale.

Tons of Outdoor Furniture Is on Sale. Here’s What to Buy Right Now.
a collage of the best travel pants for men on a sky blue background

Conquer Travel Days With These 11 Perfect "Plane Pants"
Three camping basics on a abstract purple and blue background

15 Camping Essentials for Spring

Trending

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Genesis Stuns, Ram Electrifies and Hyundai Goes Disney at the New York Auto Show
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
The 35-Mile Virginia Creeper Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?