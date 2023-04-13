Stock Up on Spring-Appropriate Jeans at J.Crew’s Flash Sale
Jeans in every cut imaginable for only $75
J.Crew is coming in hot with another sale. This time around you can cop almost every cut of jeans for just $75 thanks to the Spring Flash Sale, which only lasts two days. We recommend you take a second and check out the range of classic straight-fit jeans available. It’s a classic cut that never goes out of style. If you want something with a slim taper below the knee, in a more lightweight fabric for spring, you should scoop the slim-fit garment-dyed five-pocket pant, which comes in a range of subtle colors from sage olive, weathered stone and vintage dill. You can also grab a more aggressively slim-fit style called the 1040 Athletic tapered fit and some other clothes and accessories that are an extra 30% off when you use the Code SHOPNOW.
