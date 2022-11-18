JACHS NY Just Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale
Get an early start to your shopping with this menswear event, featuring discounts up to 80% off on flannels, denim, tees and more
The affordable menswear brand JACHS NY just launched its Black Friday sale, featuring items up to 80% off sitewide. Bonus: These deals include free returns and free shipping on orders over $100. Plus, there are no promo codes to worry about.
Below, a few sale standouts:
Navy Brush Waffle Fleece Henley
The 2% elastine here adds a nice bit of stretch to this otherwise cozy and comfy fleece take on a henley.
Vintage Red Luxe Cotton Interlock Tee
This 100% cotton tee features printed tipping on the collar, half-moon interior and sleeves, giving it an elevated look to prep you for next summer.
Khaki Straight Fit Stretch Traveler Pant
A comfy 4-way stretch flex twill fabric makes this an ideal pant for commuting, riding a bike, a casual night out or lounging at home.
Khaki Plaid Midweight Flannel
A seasonally-styled midweight cotton flannel shirt with a single pocket.
Black Sherpa Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket
A recycled sustainable flannel shirt jacket with sherpa lining, ideal for late-fall and early-winter nights.
Dark Wash Stretch Straight Fit Gentleman’s Denim
Straight stretch slim fit denim built from 64% cotton, 34% Tencel and 2% spandex, offering a nice bit of stretch.
