InsideHook
Style | December 23, 2022 12:12 pm

Huckberry’s “See You Out There” Sale Is Officially On. Here’s What to Buy.

Save up to 40% off at our favorite outdoor retailer

a collage of Huckberry year-end sale items on a brown background
The "See You Out There" sale is your last chance to grab tons of on-sale gear and garb from Huckberry.
Huckberry/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The year’s almost over, but rather than enjoying the last days before the holidays, beginning to plan our New Years resolutions or bundling up in the cold, we’ll be someplace far more exciting — shopping the Huckberry year-end sale, dubbed the “See You Out There” Sale.

Aas is the case with any Huckberry sale, time is of the essence. The sale started yesterday, and it only runs through January 1, giving you precisely nine days to score a deal. And while this may sound like plenty of time, Huckberry’s sales have a habit of attracting a crowd that’s sure to grab the good stuff in the blink of an eye. That’s why you need to shop this sale not tomorrow, but today.

As our holiday gift to you, we’ve taken a break from the eggnog, family, and indeed, shopping (kinda) to round up the best of the best from the Huckberry year-end sale. From rugged hiking boots to cozy henleys and everything in between, we’ve selected 19 amazing items for you to shop for. Below, the best deals and steals from the Huckberry “See You Out There” sale.

Huckberry x Merrell Moab 3 Smooth GTX
Huckberry x Merrell Moab 3 Smooth GTX
Huckberry : $175$140
Rhythm Worn Path Jacket
Rhythm Worn Path Jacket
Buy Here : $125$69
RAINS Gym Bag
RAINS Gym Bag
Buy Here : $95$61
Marine Layer Heavy Slub Pocket Tee
Marine Layer Heavy Slub Pocket Tee

In India Ink.

Buy Here : $48$31
Salomon XT-6 Expanse Sneaker
Salomon XT-6 Expanse Sneaker
Buy Here : $180$116
Outerknown Blanket Shirt -Exclusive
Outerknown Blanket Shirt -Exclusive
Buy Here : $148$117
Roark Porter Pant 3.0
Roark Porter Pant 3.0
Buy Here : $75$60
Proof Trail Fleece Pullover
Proof Trail Fleece Pullover
Buy Here : $148$81
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Buy Here : $128$96
SeaVees The Bolinas Boot
SeaVees The Bolinas Boot
Buy Here : $100$70
Whiskey Peaks American Mountains – Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses
Whiskey Peaks American Mountains – Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses
Buy Here : $60$39
Flint & Tinder Corduroy Fatigue Pant
Flint & Tinder Corduroy Fatigue Pant
Buy Here : $128$83
Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket
Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket
Buy Here : $228$137
Greys Sherpa Slipper Boot
Greys Sherpa Slipper Boot
Buy Here : $110
Proof 72-Hour Merino Henley Sweater
Proof 72-Hour Merino Henley Sweater
Buy Here : $158$94
Alex Mill Rugged Corduroy Easy Shirt
Alex Mill Rugged Corduroy Easy Shirt
Buy Here : $170$110
Taylor Stitch The Apres Pants
Taylor Stitch The Apres Pants
Buy Here : $118$83
Rhodes Roper Boot
Rhodes Roper Boot
Buy Here : $248$161
Wellen Organic Cotton Cashmere Sweater
Wellen Organic Cotton Cashmere Sweater
Huckberry : $98$58

More Like This

a collage of the best gloves for men on a snowy background
The Best Gloves for Men Mean Warm Hands and Hot ‘Fits
A sampling of the best items to spend your FSA money on.
Here's How to Use Your FSA Money Before Time Runs Out
Everything at the Everlane Sale Is Up to 60% Off
Everything at the Everlane Sale Is Up to 60% Off

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Our Favorite Sunscreen Is Just $18

$36$18

Our Favorite Sunscreen Is Just $18
Our Place Always Pan in tan

$145$99

Snag Our Place’s Multi-Purpose Always Pan for Just $99
a blue and white Adidas Sneaker on a grey background

$110$55

Adidas’ Classic Campus 80s Sneakers Are Half Off
a grey Todd Snyder sweater on a grey background

$198$75

Take an Extra 20% Off This Already-Discounted Todd Snyder Mock Neck
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile
Toyota Boss Could Be Right About Electric Cars — Or Very Wrong
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The Top Week 15 NFL Storylines

Keep Reading

Five bottles of recommended whisky from around the world for 2022

The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
Margot Robbie in "Babylon"

“Babylon” Is a Massive, Ambitious Spectacle
Making a kringle requires patience.

The Perfect Pairing for a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Is a Kringle From Racine
a collage of the best gloves for men on a snowy background

The Best Gloves for Men Mean Warm Hands and Hot ‘Fits
a collage of Huckberry year-end sale items on a brown background

Huckberry’s “See You Out There” Sale Is Officially On. Here’s What to Buy.
Dallas Cowboy and Philadelphia Eagle fans.

Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 16
A sampling of the best items to spend your FSA money on.

Here's How to Use Your FSA Money Before Time Runs Out
A bagel tower at Sadelle's

The 10 Biggest Texas Dining Stories of 2022
Spread from Yasmine

The 7 Best Restaurants That Opened in DC in December 

Trending

Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile
Toyota Boss Could Be Right About Electric Cars — Or Very Wrong
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The Top Week 15 NFL Storylines