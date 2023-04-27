InsideHook
Style | April 27, 2023 11:41 am

These Are the Best Deals at Filson’s Rare 30% Off Sale

You get up to 30% off a wide variety of Filson's toughest gear

Filson sale products on an abstract background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Filson is a heritage retailer known for their premium rugged menswear and accessories. The Seattle-based brand is offering up to 30% off some of their gear right now through April 30th. The sale has a ton of discounted items, from slip-on Chelsea boots to rugged briefcases, anoraks for spring showers and a variety of shorts.

Filson’s duffle bags and briefcases are some of the sturdiest around, and their menswear offerings feel modern but true to the brand etho. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks below, buy by all means click the button below to take a look for yourself. The sale ends this Sunday so act fast.

Filson 24 Hour Tin Cloth Briefcase
Filson 24 Hour Tin Cloth Briefcase
Filson : $395$276
Filson Husky Jeans
Filson Husky Jeans
Filson : $225$157
Filson Waffle Knit Henley
Filson Waffle Knit Henley
Filson : $115$80
Filson Ranger Anorak
Filson Ranger Anorak
Filson : $275$192
Filson Slip-On Work Boots
Filson Slip-On Work Boots
Filson : $298$208
Filson Dry Fall Shorts
Filson Dry Fall Shorts
Filson : $85$59
Filson X Danner Trail 2650 Hiker Boots
Filson X Danner Trail 2650 Hiker Boots
Filson : $218$153
Filson Dryden Backpack
Filson Dryden Backpack
Filson : $265$185
Filson Swiftwater Rain Jacket
Filson Swiftwater Rain Jacket
Filson : $245$171
Filson Twin Lakes Sport Shirt
Filson Twin Lakes Sport Shirt
Filson : $125$88
Filson Draftsman Canvas Pants
Filson Draftsman Canvas Pants
Filson : $150$105

These Are the Best Deals at Filson's Rare 30% Off Sale

