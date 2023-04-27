These Are the Best Deals at Filson’s Rare 30% Off Sale
You get up to 30% off a wide variety of Filson's toughest gear
Filson is a heritage retailer known for their premium rugged menswear and accessories. The Seattle-based brand is offering up to 30% off some of their gear right now through April 30th. The sale has a ton of discounted items, from slip-on Chelsea boots to rugged briefcases, anoraks for spring showers and a variety of shorts.
Filson’s duffle bags and briefcases are some of the sturdiest around, and their menswear offerings feel modern but true to the brand etho. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks below, buy by all means click the button below to take a look for yourself. The sale ends this Sunday so act fast.
