Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Father’s Day is fast approaching, so you can expect multiple brands to drop sales in the next few days. We recently spent some time poking around the Brooks Brothers’ Father’s Day sale, where you can snag two suits for $1,699, down nearly $900 from the regular price of $2,596.

We picked out a few of our favorite options, like the classic Brooks Brothers Madison Fit, which has a relaxed fit in the chest, and their popular Regent Fit line, which is cut considerably slimmer but not to the point of being constrictive. Suit separates are also available for $599.

Plus: get 25% off individual shirts or 40% off three or more shirts, and that same deal applies to their trousers as well. Our picks below.