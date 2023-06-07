InsideHook
Step Up Your Suit Game With Brooks Brothers’ Father’s Day Sale

Casual though your workplace may be, you still need top-notch suiting options

Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Father’s Day is fast approaching, so you can expect multiple brands to drop sales in the next few days. We recently spent some time poking around the Brooks Brothers’ Father’s Day sale, where you can snag two suits for $1,699, down nearly $900 from the regular price of $2,596.

We picked out a few of our favorite options, like the classic Brooks Brothers Madison Fit, which has a relaxed fit in the chest, and their popular Regent Fit line, which is cut considerably slimmer but not to the point of being constrictive. Suit separates are also available for $599.

Plus: get 25% off individual shirts or 40% off three or more shirts, and that same deal applies to their trousers as well. Our picks below.

Brooks Brothers Madison Fit Stretch Wool 1818 Suit
Brooks Brothers Madison Fit Stretch Wool 1818 Suit
Buy it now : $1,298
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Overcheck 1818 Suit￼
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Overcheck 1818 Suit￼
Buy Here : $1,298
Brooks Brothers X Thomas Mason Cotton Pinpoint Oxford English Collar Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers X Thomas Mason Cotton Pinpoint Oxford English Collar Dress Shirt
Buy it now : $198$148
Brooks Brothers Stretch Supima Cotton Candy Stripe Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers Stretch Supima Cotton Candy Stripe Dress Shirt
Buy it now : $118$88
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Drawstring Friday Corduroy Shorts
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Drawstring Friday Corduroy Shorts
Buy it now : $90
Brooks Brothers Pleat Front Stretch Advantage Chino Shorts
Brooks Brothers Pleat Front Stretch Advantage Chino Shorts
Buy it now : $99
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Stretch Advantage Chino Pants
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Stretch Advantage Chino Pants
Buy Here : $128
Brooks Brothers Slim Fit Denim Jeans
Brooks Brothers Slim Fit Denim Jeans
Buy Here : $118
Brooks Brothers Original Polo® Button-Down Oxford Shirt
Brooks Brothers Original Polo® Button-Down Oxford Shirt
Buy it now : $99
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Lambswool Multi-Check Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Lambswool Multi-Check Sport Coat
Buy it now : $548$225
Brooks Brothers Madison Relaxed-Fit Dress Shirt, Non-Iron Point Collar
Brooks Brothers Madison Relaxed-Fit Dress Shirt, Non-Iron Point Collar
Buy it now : $92$38
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Original Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Original Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $90

