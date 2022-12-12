Cold-Weather Accessories Still Make the Best Gifts
Get him scarves, gloves, hats and more — he's going to need them
Hopefully, you’ve got your holiday gifts more or less wrangled at this point (if not, we’ve got you covered), but chances are, you’ve still got some loose ends that need tying up. No need to stress, as we’ve got just the solution for you: hats, gloves, scarves and all manner of cold-weather accessories are tried and true classic holiday gifts everyone would appreciate.
We’ve researched and rounded up some of our favorites winter gifts to bestow upon the deserving guy (or gal) come Christmas morning. There are classic beanies, running neck warmers, menswear-forward scarves and so much more. Below, the best winter gifts for men to fill his stocking with this holiday season.
Huckberry Beanie
Beard, flannel and woodchopping proficiency not included.
J.Crew English Merino Wool Scarf
Pauper patterning? Check. Oversized? Check. Bound to make a stocking splash? Double check.
Polo Ralph Lauren Insulated Sheepskin Touch Screen Gloves
Knit gloves just aren’t going to cut it — try Polo Ralph Lauren’s classy Sheepskin joints instead, with the necessary built in traction for touch screen action and the added bonus of a discounted sticker price.
Corridor Alpaca Balaclava
Another shining example of grandparent-core’s reach, the accessory of the season is a knit balaclava — the less threatening, the better. Think babushka, not bandit. Corridor’s cloud-soft alpaca balaclava fits the on-trend bill quite nicely: a soft umber shade and merino wool blend make the Peruvian-made snood one they’ll surely covet.
Howlin’ Cosmic Excursions Fair Isle Wool Scarf
This Howlin’ Cosmic Excursions Scarf is aptly named — he’s bound to get out-of-this-world compliments every time he busts it out.
Filson Double Mackinaw Wool Cap
Got a rugged mountain man or lumberjack in your life (or maybe someone who just wishes they were one)? Filson’s Mackinaw Cap should serve them just fine.
REI Co-op Guide Insulated Mittens
These REI Guide Mittens are what we might call Charlie Brown-core…aka, he’ll love them.
Vans Undertone Fleece Bucket Hat
Shopping for a younger guy? Or maybe just young in spirit. Either way, Van’s fleecy bucket hat is full of intrigue and devilishly on-trend.
Tracksmith Inverno Neck Warmer
Any runner worth his weight in miles should immediately recognize how nice this Tracksmith snood is.
Todd Snyder x New Era Yankees Nubby Cap
Todd Snyder x New Era is a no brainer — he gets to rep his Yankee’s in a warm fitted, and you get the peace of mind of knowing you won the holidays.
Smartwool Merino Sport Fleece Wind Training Gloves
Smartwool’s discrete merino training gloves will keep your digits frostbite free, even in the worst of conditions.
Gap Recycled Cozy Scarf
We like quite a few things about this Gap scarf, including it’s down-to-earth fabric and sustainable — not to mention comfortable — recycled fabric.
Arc’teryx Bird Head Toque Beanie
Gorpcore continues to dominate the zeitgeist, which means that any bro concerned with how “technical” their gear is will go crazy for this Arc’teryx beanie. Woven from a superfine merino wool/acrylic blend, the skullcap retains heat, and the iconic dino-bird-skeleton print should telegraph that your giftee is an enlightened sartorialist, if the eye-catching colorways don’t first.
Patagonia Retro Pile Gloves
His favorite fleecy vest, glove-ified.
Taion Reversible Mountain Boa Down Scarf
Looking for something #diffrent? Japanese label Taion’s outdoor-inspired accessories make for a one-of-a-kind gift.
UGG Shearling-Lined Leather Earmuffs
Warm ears, no hat hair, can’t lose.
