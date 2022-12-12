Cold-Weather Accessories Still Make the Best Gifts

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Hopefully, you’ve got your holiday gifts more or less wrangled at this point (if not, we’ve got you covered), but chances are, you’ve still got some loose ends that need tying up. No need to stress, as we’ve got just the solution for you: hats, gloves, scarves and all manner of cold-weather accessories are tried and true classic holiday gifts everyone would appreciate.

We’ve researched and rounded up some of our favorites winter gifts to bestow upon the deserving guy (or gal) come Christmas morning. There are classic beanies, running neck warmers, menswear-forward scarves and so much more. Below, the best winter gifts for men to fill his stocking with this holiday season.

Polo Ralph Lauren Insulated Sheepskin Touch Screen Gloves Knit gloves just aren’t going to cut it — try Polo Ralph Lauren’s classy Sheepskin joints instead, with the necessary built in traction for touch screen action and the added bonus of a discounted sticker price. Buy Here : $85 $60

Corridor Alpaca Balaclava Another shining example of grandparent-core’s reach, the accessory of the season is a knit balaclava — the less threatening, the better. Think babushka, not bandit. Corridor’s cloud-soft alpaca balaclava fits the on-trend bill quite nicely: a soft umber shade and merino wool blend make the Peruvian-made snood one they’ll surely covet. Buy Here : $95

Filson Double Mackinaw Wool Cap Got a rugged mountain man or lumberjack in your life (or maybe someone who just wishes they were one)? Filson’s Mackinaw Cap should serve them just fine. Buy Here : $150

Vans Undertone Fleece Bucket Hat Shopping for a younger guy? Or maybe just young in spirit. Either way, Van’s fleecy bucket hat is full of intrigue and devilishly on-trend. Buy Here : $32

Todd Snyder x New Era Yankees Nubby Cap Todd Snyder x New Era is a no brainer — he gets to rep his Yankee’s in a warm fitted, and you get the peace of mind of knowing you won the holidays. Buy Here : $98

Arc’teryx Bird Head Toque Beanie Gorpcore continues to dominate the zeitgeist, which means that any bro concerned with how “technical” their gear is will go crazy for this Arc’teryx beanie. Woven from a superfine merino wool/acrylic blend, the skullcap retains heat, and the iconic dino-bird-skeleton print should telegraph that your giftee is an enlightened sartorialist, if the eye-catching colorways don’t first. Buy Here : $45