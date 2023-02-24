The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale
Shop discounts on Patagonia, Vuori, Hoka and more
While temps are still not as high as we’d like them to be at the moment, spring is inching its way around the corner (we can feel it!) And you know what that means? Many more opportunities to be active outside. From morning runs and afternoon hikes to sitting around a fire at night, nothing beats a day out and about — if you have all the prerequisite equipment, of course. Lucky for you, REI is throwing a no-jokoe winter sale that includes discounts on a slew of all-season outdoor apparel from our favorite brands, including Patagonia, Vuori, Hoka and more.
To help you sift through the mighty catalog, we’ve highlighted a few can’t-miss deals below. However if you want to do it on your own, you can just click the link here to browse the entire sale.
