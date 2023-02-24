InsideHook
Style | February 24, 2023 10:42 am

The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale

Shop discounts on Patagonia, Vuori, Hoka and more

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

While temps are still not as high as we’d like them to be at the moment, spring is inching its way around the corner (we can feel it!) And you know what that means? Many more opportunities to be active outside. From morning runs and afternoon hikes to sitting around a fire at night, nothing beats a day out and about — if you have all the prerequisite equipment, of course. Lucky for you, REI is throwing a no-jokoe winter sale that includes discounts on a slew of all-season outdoor apparel from our favorite brands, including Patagonia, Vuori, Hoka and more.

To help you sift through the mighty catalog, we’ve highlighted a few can’t-miss deals below. However if you want to do it on your own, you can just click the link here to browse the entire sale.

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
Buy Here : $159$96
Vuori Ripstop Shorts
Vuori Ripstop Shorts
Buy Here : $74$51
Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots
Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots
Buy Here : $210$170
HOKA Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes
HOKA Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes
Buy Here : $180$126
Fjallraven Expedition Latt Insulated Hoodie
Fjallraven Expedition Latt Insulated Hoodie
Buy Here : $210$157
prAna Heiro Lined Shorts
prAna Heiro Lined Shorts
Buy Here : $69$50
New Balance Fresh Foam 880v12 Road-Running Shoes
New Balance Fresh Foam 880v12 Road-Running Shoes
Buy Here : $135$106

All the Deals

