The Comfy Loungewear and Pajamas to Give Her This Holiday

Soft, silky and sumptuous

Fancy lingerie is fine and dandy, but she wants some comfortable ish too.
As the temperatures drop and commuting into the office sounds less and less appealing, I find myself now more than ever WFH in comfy clothes — and I’m not talking about raggedy old sweatshirts and sweatpants with holes in the crotch. I mean high-quality loungewear and pajama sets that look good and feel even better. 

See, working from the comfort of your couch can start to feel a little gross after a while. But you know what makes it less sad and icky? Working from your couch while donning a luxurious silk pajama set! 

It’s why if you’re racking your brain for gift ideas, I’d implore you to splurge on a nice piece of lounge/sleepwear for the woman in your life this holiday season. While we will happily welcome expensive lingerie and Reformation dresses as gifts, we spend the majority of our time working, lounging, traveling and sleeping in comfortable clothes. You can feel good knowing that your gift will get a lot of use and we will feel good in these incredibly soft, silky and sumptuous PJs, joggers and robes. A win-win!

So without further ado, below are some fabulous loungewear and sleepwear gift ideas, if we do say so ourselves.

Lunya Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set
Lunya Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set

We cannot stress how luxurious and flattering this fashionable PJ set from Lunya is. Featuring a high-waist silhouette and a cropped top, this sleepwear set is made from washable, thermoregulating mulberry silk for maximum comfort. 

Buy Here : $278
Skims Cozy Knit Tank + Pant
Skims Cozy Knit Tank + Pant

This internet-favorite set just screams cozy.

Buy Tank Here : $52 buy pant here : $88
Vuori Boyfriend Short
Vuori Boyfriend Short

This relaxed-fit style from Vuori features a cozy, brushed-jersey knit, ideal for travel and lounging.

Buy it now : $64
Parade Long Robe
Parade Long Robe

A full-length satin robe is one of the most luxurious gifts you can give. This style from Parade fits the bill, with relaxed wide cute sleeves. It’s available in three flattering colors, but this dirty martini shade is our favorite.

Buy it now : $72$50
Jambys Chilluxe Jogger
Jambys Chilluxe Jogger

We’re not sure what Jambys puts into these things. (Okay we are, it’s the brand’s heavyweight Chilluxe fleece, a mixture of recycled polyester, cotton and spandex.) Point is, it’s a shockingly comfortable jogger that manages to feel slightly cool against the skin. The perfect travel pant too.

Buy it now : $88
Eberjey Organic Sandwashed Cotton Printed Long PJ Set
Eberjey Organic Sandwashed Cotton Printed Long PJ Set

The softest, airiest pajamas I’ve ever tried personally, this Eberjey’s PJ set (available in two stylish colorways) is made from 100% hand-picked organic cotton and features such a chic design she’ll forget she’s supposed to sleep in it.

Buy Here : $198
CloudKnit Wide Pant + CloudKnit Cami
CloudKnit Wide Pant + CloudKnit Cami

A recent addition to Outdoor Voices’ catalog, this cami and flare pant duo has quickly become our most frequently worn loungewear set. That’s because it’s made from the brand’s insanely soft, stretchy and breathable CloudKnit fabric, and is cute enough to wear beyond the confines of our couches.

Buy wide pant here : $78 Buy Cami here : $44
Summersalt The Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set
Summersalt The Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set

Crank up the festivities with Summersalt’s luxe silk pajama set, available in a multitude of fun colors and patterns.

Buy it now : $198
Free People Early Night Thermal
Free People Early Night Thermal

No pants, no problem. Free People’s waffle-knit design thermal pullover delivers oversized comfort day and night.

Buy it now : $60
Offhours Homecoat
Offhours Homecoat

Chilly winter days don’t stand a chance against this sizeable French Terry housecoat (which acts more like a wearable duvet) that’s crafted from premium cotton and features stylish details like a multicolor trim.

Buy it now : $295

