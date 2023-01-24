15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Over the years, jewelry has become one of my favorite ways to express myself and explore my personal style. With time and plenty of pieces that have turned my skin green, I’ve realized the value of investing in high-quality jewelry.

Fine jewelry is made from metals like 14-karat gold and covered in exquisite gemstones like diamonds and opal, and it’s notoriously expensive. Unlike fashion jewelry that tarnishes and peels, fine jewelry will last a lifetime in anyone’s collection.

Over the past few years, plenty of brands have figured out how to make jewelry pieces a lot more affordable. To be clear, the word “affordable” here is quite relative as fine jewelry materials are definitely still expensive. But, many brands are making pieces that are much more affordable than the jewelry our parents or grandparents had access to.

Below, we’re showing off our favorite places to buy affordable fine jewelry online. Especially if you want to dazzle a loved one with a killer gift, any of these brands would a great place to start your search.

When I’m looking to update my everyday jewelry, Stone and Strand is my go to for their dainty and bohemian style.. These pieces look amazing on their own or stacked with other pieces, and they always deliver on quality. Everything is made from real gold and ethically sourced, conflict-free gemstones. If you love jewelry that tells a story, Stone and Strand always has a robust selection of initial pieces like the necklace we selected below, as well as the option to personalize many items with personal engravings.

Au is the symbol for the chemical element Gold, which is fitting for a brand, which is all about the precious metal. Everything is sustainably made from 100% recycled gold, conflict-free diamonds, and gemstones from family-run businesses around the globe. That attention to detail shines through in Aurate’s pieces, from the splurge-worthy diamond necklaces to engagement rings. You also can’t go wrong with a stunning tennis bracelet, a style that became popular in the late 1980’s after Chris Evert, a stylish tennis player in her own right, lost some diamonds from her bracelet during a U.S. Open match. This caused her to pause the game so she could search for her jewelry. It caused a bit of a stir at the time, but it led to the sporty diamond bracelet becoming widely known as the tennis bracelet.

If you google affordable fine jewelry, you’ll probably come across Mejuri. The brand is super popular, and for good reason — they make great pieces at great prices. The Editor Hoops ($78) are my go-to earrings when I want to elevate things a bit, and while they’re made of 18-karat gold vermeil, they’ve lasted quite a while. The Wishbone Stacker Set is sleek and subtle — the top ring has a thin line of diamonds, and both rings are made of 14k gold. New pieces drop weekly, too, which is nice.

At the end of the day, gold is just a metal but when it’s passed down from family members or given as a gift it becomes imbued with something special. Kinn understands that idea, and they design jewelry that will last a lifetime and then some, as it’s meant to be passed down as an heirloom. Kinn also offers a Repurpose program that takes your old pieces, recycles them, and turns them into something new but still special.

Operating out of Brooklyn using sustainable materials, Catbird is serving all sorts of whimsical, dainty baubles. Not only do they have their own label, but they stock a selection of stunning pieces from like-minded brands. If ethereal, timeless, and radiant are words you want more of in your vocabulary, you’ll like the selection at Catbird. The Wwake Weaving Necklace for example is made of tiny pearls that are supposed to resemble a tapestry. Catbird has a gorgeous selection that is perfect for gifting this holiday.