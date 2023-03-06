Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Abercrombie & Fitch has made a hard pivot away from the cringe-worthy mall brand that we knew back in the early 2000s. Now they’re focusing on breezy knit polos and sweaters, loose fitting jeans and elevated outwear pieces.

And right now they are offering almost 15% off on almost every item, but we went a step further and poked around the Abercrombie & Fitch sale section to uncover some heat on seriously deep discount. We picked out a few outerwear pieces like the much loved Carhartt-inspired workwear jacket and a relaxed vegan suede trucker jacket. Abercrombie & Fitch sales might not be on your radar, but they’re always worth a quick look. Below, some of our favorite pieces, all under $100.