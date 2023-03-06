InsideHook
Style | March 6, 2023 10:57 am

The Abercrombie & Fitch Sale Section Is Straight Fire Right Now

You can grab outerwear, knitwear, trousers and more on deep discount.

Abercrombie and Fitch Sale hero
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Abercrombie & Fitch has made a hard pivot away from the cringe-worthy mall brand that we knew back in the early 2000s. Now they’re focusing on breezy knit polos and sweaters, loose fitting jeans and elevated outwear pieces.

And right now they are offering almost 15% off on almost every item, but we went a step further and poked around the Abercrombie & Fitch sale section to uncover some heat on seriously deep discount. We picked out a few outerwear pieces like the much loved Carhartt-inspired workwear jacket and a relaxed vegan suede trucker jacket. Abercrombie & Fitch sales might not be on your radar, but they’re always worth a quick look. Below, some of our favorite pieces, all under $100.

Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Vegan Suede Trucker Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Vegan Suede Trucker Jacket
Buy it now : $160$70
Abercrombie & Fitch Workwear Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch Workwear Jacket
Buy it now : $140$80
Abercrombie & Fitch Textural Button-Through Sweater Polo
Abercrombie & Fitch Textural Button-Through Sweater Polo
Buy it now : $70$25
Abercrombie & Fitch Loose Workwear Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch Loose Workwear Pant
Buy it now : $80$68
Abercrombie & Fitch Texturized Flannel
Abercrombie & Fitch Texturized Flannel
Buy it now : $70$25
Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Corduroy Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Corduroy Shirt Jacket
Buy it now : $80$46
Abercrombie & Fitch Cotton-Blend Pull-On Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch Cotton-Blend Pull-On Pant
Buy it now : $80$55

More Like This

A collage of underwear on a blue background
The Best Men’s Underwear in 2023 Will Exceed Your Wildest Expectations
a model in a travel blazer on top of a cloud-like background
These 15 Lightweight, Wrinkle-Resistant Blazers Are Perfect for Travel
a collage of the best men's t-shirts on a blue background
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Perfect for Spring Training, This lululemon Quarter-Zip Is Under $80

$118$79

Perfect for Spring Training, This lululemon Quarter-Zip Is Under $80
a black and orange The North Face hip pack on a grey background

$35$20

North Face Travel Packs Are an Extra 15% Off at Huckberry
Treat Your Pup to Fable’s Innovative Pet Gear

From Our Partner

Treat Your Pup to Fable’s Innovative Pet Gear
Breville Barista Express espresso machine in black, now on sale at Amazon

$750$600

This Breville Espresso Machine Is Now 20% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Luxury Sports Watches
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History

Keep Reading

Beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings against a bright blue background.

How to Be Happy, According to a Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist
Chicken from Brine in NYC.

The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
Buenos Aires at sunset

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Buenos Aires
Anker's PowerPort Atom plugged into a wall and charging a laptop. Anker chargers are currently on sale at Amazon

Save Up to 40% on Anker’s Travel-Friendly Portable Chargers
A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this March

The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
Abercrombie and Fitch Sale hero

The Abercrombie & Fitch Sale Section Is Straight Fire Right Now
A red Ford Bronco Raptor churning up dust and dirt in the desert. We reviewed the rock-crawling, desert-racing version of Ford's popular Bronco SUV.

The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Wildly Impractical, And a Total Blast
five bottles of wine on a wooden table

8 Wine Brands That Give Back
a collage of products of the weeks good on a tan background

21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever

Trending

The Best Luxury Sports Watches
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History