Enjoy Your Cole Haans? Upgrade to Koio With Their Presidents Day Sale.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The average weekday warrior is bound to recognize Cole Haan’s distinguished, double-vowel eponymous label — after all, the designer makes affordable, office-friendly shoes that virtually any guy can wear to work. If you’re reading this from the 25th (or 47th, or 16th) floor, chances are you have a pair on your feet right now.

Here’s the thing: Mr. Haan isn’t the end-all-be-all when it comes to comfortable, work-appropriate footwear. There are tons of premium shoemakers out there doing the lord’s work (see: make comfortable sneakers that pass dress-code inspection), each on better than the last. At the top of our list? Koio.

Crafted in Italy under a watchful eye, Koio’s sneakers are made from locally sourced leathers that wear beautifully and will surely earn the boss’s respect. They’re sleek and minimalist, and they come in a variety of neutral shades — perfect for dressing down your blazer and slacks…and for a post-work happy hour at the bar down the street. Yes, they command a hefty price tag, but think of the value proposition (and the feeling of flexing on your coworkers).

Here’s the best part — the Italian label is currently offering 20% off sitewide during their Presidents Day sale, with even deeper discounts on select styles. From the streamlined Capri to the lug sole Firmo boot, you can snag a variety of styles in every color imaginable, for the next 72 hours, at least. We’ve rounded up some of Koio’s best-selling styles to get you started, but you can check out the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best sneaker deals from the Koio Presidents Day Sale.