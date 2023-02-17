Enjoy Your Cole Haans? Upgrade to Koio With Their Presidents Day Sale.
Save 20% on the office-friendly sneakers
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
The average weekday warrior is bound to recognize Cole Haan’s distinguished, double-vowel eponymous label — after all, the designer makes affordable, office-friendly shoes that virtually any guy can wear to work. If you’re reading this from the 25th (or 47th, or 16th) floor, chances are you have a pair on your feet right now.
Here’s the thing: Mr. Haan isn’t the end-all-be-all when it comes to comfortable, work-appropriate footwear. There are tons of premium shoemakers out there doing the lord’s work (see: make comfortable sneakers that pass dress-code inspection), each on better than the last. At the top of our list? Koio.
Crafted in Italy under a watchful eye, Koio’s sneakers are made from locally sourced leathers that wear beautifully and will surely earn the boss’s respect. They’re sleek and minimalist, and they come in a variety of neutral shades — perfect for dressing down your blazer and slacks…and for a post-work happy hour at the bar down the street. Yes, they command a hefty price tag, but think of the value proposition (and the feeling of flexing on your coworkers).
Here’s the best part — the Italian label is currently offering 20% off sitewide during their Presidents Day sale, with even deeper discounts on select styles. From the streamlined Capri to the lug sole Firmo boot, you can snag a variety of styles in every color imaginable, for the next 72 hours, at least. We’ve rounded up some of Koio’s best-selling styles to get you started, but you can check out the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best sneaker deals from the Koio Presidents Day Sale.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
From Our Partner
Paravel Travel Sets Are 25% Off
From Our Partner
WFH Alert: Save 20% on Herman Miller Office Chairs
Recommended
Suggested for you