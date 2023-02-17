InsideHook
Shoes | February 17, 2023 10:37 am

Enjoy Your Cole Haans? Upgrade to Koio With Their Presidents Day Sale.

Save 20% on the office-friendly sneakers

a collage of Koio sneakers on a tan background
Koio's office-ready sneakers are a premium upgrade from your regular weekday warriors.
Koio/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The average weekday warrior is bound to recognize Cole Haan’s distinguished, double-vowel eponymous label — after all, the designer makes affordable, office-friendly shoes that virtually any guy can wear to work. If you’re reading this from the 25th (or 47th, or 16th) floor, chances are you have a pair on your feet right now.

Here’s the thing: Mr. Haan isn’t the end-all-be-all when it comes to comfortable, work-appropriate footwear. There are tons of premium shoemakers out there doing the lord’s work (see: make comfortable sneakers that pass dress-code inspection), each on better than the last. At the top of our list? Koio.

Crafted in Italy under a watchful eye, Koio’s sneakers are made from locally sourced leathers that wear beautifully and will surely earn the boss’s respect. They’re sleek and minimalist, and they come in a variety of neutral shades — perfect for dressing down your blazer and slacks…and for a post-work happy hour at the bar down the street. Yes, they command a hefty price tag, but think of the value proposition (and the feeling of flexing on your coworkers).

Here’s the best part — the Italian label is currently offering 20% off sitewide during their Presidents Day sale, with even deeper discounts on select styles. From the streamlined Capri to the lug sole Firmo boot, you can snag a variety of styles in every color imaginable, for the next 72 hours, at least. We’ve rounded up some of Koio’s best-selling styles to get you started, but you can check out the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best sneaker deals from the Koio Presidents Day Sale.

Koio Capri Sneaker
Koio Capri Sneaker
Buy Here : $295$236
Koio Retro Runner
Koio Retro Runner
Buy Here : $295$148
Koio Firmo Boot
Koio Firmo Boot
Buy Here : $365$292
Koio Portofino Sneaker
Koio Portofino Sneaker
Buy Here : $275$193
Koio Tivoli Sneaker
Koio Tivoli Sneaker
Buy Here : $275$193
Koio Milo Boot
Koio Milo Boot
Buy Here : $395$198

More Like This

a mattress on a nice wooden frame in a minimal room
The Best Sales to Shop This Presidents Day
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane
Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
a collage of todd snyder clothing on a red and blue background
The Todd Snyder Presidents Day Sale Is Chock-Full of Mind-Blowing Menswear

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Paravel Travel Sets Are 25% Off

From Our Partner

Paravel Travel Sets Are 25% Off
Lululemon’s Cargo Jacket Is Sleek AF — and 60% Off

$198$79

Lululemon’s Cargo Jacket Is Sleek AF — and 60% Off
A sunlight home office with two desks with Herman Miller chairs (which are now 20% off)

From Our Partner

WFH Alert: Save 20% on Herman Miller Office Chairs
Breville Barista Express espresso machine in black, now on sale at Amazon

$750$600

This Breville Espresso Machine Is Now 20% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks

Keep Reading

Jimmie Johnson speaks at Daytona 500 media day in Daytona Beach.

Why NASCAR Great Jimmie Johnson Is Scrapping His Retirement at Daytona
Michael Urie

Michael Urie Talks “Shrinking,” Menswear and Queer Representation
Abstract white heart shape made from torn walls inside a red box.

Is the Future of AI…Stalking?
Eight Sleep mattress

Looking to Buy a Mattress This Weekend? These Brands Are Having Presidents Day Sales.
a mattress on a nice wooden frame in a minimal room

The Best Sales to Shop This Presidents Day
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
a collage of todd snyder clothing on a red and blue background

The Todd Snyder Presidents Day Sale Is Chock-Full of Mind-Blowing Menswear
The Nordstrom winter sale items on a blue wool textured background

The Best Deals and Steals From Nordstrom’s Winter Sale
a collage of red and blue sweaters from Brooks Brothers on a star background

This Big Ol’ Brooks Brothers Sale Is Particularly Presidential

Trending

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks