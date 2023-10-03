Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Allen Edmonds is hosting one of its two biggest sales of the year, but there’s a small catch. To access the Rediscover America event early and save up to 40% off on some premium footwear, you’ll need to join Collectors.

If that sounds like a hassle, it’s not: You’ll simply need to sign up with your email address. Besides getting dibs on the shoe sale, you’ll also earn 2X rewards (through Oct. 5) and get early access to other events in the future. You can even do it through your Google account.

Park Avenue Cap-toe Oxford Dress Shoe, now $96 off Allen Edmonds

Once that’s done, you’ll have discounts (often $100+) on over 200 styles of boots, dress shoes, penny loafers, high-end sneakers, slip-ons and more. And this is quality footwear: Allen Edmonds has been handcrafting Goodyear-welted shoes since 1922, utilizing a 212-step manufacturing process.