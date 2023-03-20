InsideHook
Allbirds’ Giant Spring Sale Ends Tonight. Here’s What to Buy.

Silicon Valley's favorite kicks can be yours for cheap

a collage of items from the Allbirds sale on a purple background
The Allbirds Sale is jam-packed with tons of great footwear deals. The only problem? The sale ends tonight.
Allbirds/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Bankers have their suits. Doctors have their scrubs. And tech bros? Tech bros have their Allbirds. The immensely popular New Zealand-based shoe retailer has skyrocketed from an eco-forward start-up to a multi-billion-dollar label, helped along in large part by Silicon Valley’s mass adoption of the merino and lyocell-based styles. We’re positive you’ve seen their sleek, almost formless shape on the feet of Patagonia-vest touting techies; hell, maybe you even own a pair yourself.

But why exactly is the style so popular? It could have something to do with the brand’s quest for sustainability. Utilizing a variety of eco-conscious materials like merino wool and eucalyptus tree fiber, many of Allbirds’ styles are carbon-neutral or negative. Coupled with a breathable, woven upper and streamlined, office-ready looks, it makes sense that they’d appeal to such a large crowd.

Of course, not everyone has tech-sector money, which is why we’re happy to report that Allbirds is currently throwing a giant spring sale on dozens of styles, with up to 40% off select (and best-selling) styles, like the updated Tree Dasher 2 or the surprisingly solid Trail Runner. If you’re curious about the hubbub, there’s never been a better time to test the sustainable styles out.

Sizing is going quick — already spotty on some of the top offerings — so we’ve compiled the greatest hits from Allbirds Sale, to help you choose the right shoe for you. From slip-ons to sneakers, find the best deals from Allbirds sale below.

Allbirds Men’s Tree Dasher Relay
Allbirds Men’s Tree Dasher Relay
Buy Here : $135$99
Allbirds Men’s Tree Pipers
Allbirds Men’s Tree Pipers
Buy Here : $105$73
Allbirds Men’s Sugar Sliders
Allbirds Men’s Sugar Sliders
Buy Here : $50$29
Allbirds Men’s Tree Dasher 2
Allbirds Men’s Tree Dasher 2
Buy Here : $135$99
Allbirds Men’s Tree Loungers
Allbirds Men’s Tree Loungers
Buy Here : $100$69
Allbirds Men’s Tree Flyers Sneakers
Allbirds Men’s Tree Flyers Sneakers
Buy Here : $160$99
Allbirds Men’s Wool Dwellers
Allbirds Men’s Wool Dwellers
Buy Here : $65$49
Allbirds Men’s Trail Runners SWT
Allbirds Men’s Trail Runners SWT
Buy Here : $140$99
Allbirds Men’s Canvas Pacers
Allbirds Men’s Canvas Pacers
Buy Here : $110$89
Allbirds Men’s Wool Runners
Allbirds Men’s Wool Runners
Buy Here : $110$64

