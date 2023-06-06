InsideHook
Restaurants & Bars | June 6, 2023 6:20 am

The World’s Best Rooftop Restaurant Just Expanded to Texas

Plus: tomahawk steaks, Peking duck, excellent tacos and more newness this month

nside bar and seating area at La Popular.
Texas's list of best new restaurants also includes La Popular, which offers agave-centric cocktails
La Popular
By Kevin Gray @kevinrgray

Texas’s best new restaurants offer a smorgasbord of concepts, including winning imports from Miami (a Dallas hotspot with exceptional people watching) and Mexico (a stateside take on one of the best rooftop restaurant in the world). Elsewhere, we have casual brasserie fare and comforting tacos in Austin, an al fresco hotspot in Fort Worth and tomahawk steaks served atop a literal tower in Dallas. Consider it a little something for everyone. 

char-grilled octopus in adobo sauce.
You can’t go wrong with Quince’s ceviche or char-grilled octopus in adobo sauce
Quince

Quince

Fort Worth

Quince in San Miguel de Allende has been hailed as the best rooftop restaurant in the world. With a view of the historic town and the iconic Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel (the pink church in every San Miguel photo), it’s easy to see why. In a fun twist, Quince has opened a second location in Fort Worth because, turns out, Quince’s owner is a TCU grad from the area. At the stateside Quince, there’s nary a 17th-century cathedral in sight, but the restaurant has big windows and a spacious patio overlooking the Trinity River. The menu features lots of ceviche, plus lamb barbacoa dumplings, braised short ribs, panko-crusted sea bass and char-grilled octopus in adobo sauce.

1701 River Run, Suite 181, Fort Worth (map)

La Popular

Austin

Mexico City is home to some of the world’s best restaurants, so whenever a CDMX concept comes to Texas, it’s worth taking note. La Popular recently debuted in Austin with a menu of tacos (al pastor, carnitas, campechano), tiger prawn aguachile, charred whole fish, habanero barbecue ribs and chicken mole enchiladas. The agave-centric bar is slinging cocktails ranging from classics like the Margarita and Carajillo (made with Licor 43, espresso and vanilla cream) to original concoctions like the Yucatán Toucan, a clarified mezcal punch. It’s also pouring 80-plus tequilas and mezcals, so you’ll find something new to sip each time you go.

7415 Southwest Parkway, Austin (map)

This New “Celebrity-Free” Tequila Is the Antidote to 818 and the Rest
This New “Celebrity-Free” Tequila Is the Antidote to 818 and the Rest

La Pulga is the first part of a project that will also bring a hotel and distillery to Fort Worth

Tomahawk steak in a pan next to a glass of red wine.
Crown Block’s selection includes cowboy ribeyes, 48-ounce tomahawks and an Akaushi strip loin
Crown Black

Crown Block

Dallas

Downtown Dallas’s iconic Reunion Tower said goodbye to Wolfgang Puck’s Five Sixty in 2020. Now, after three long years, Crown Block has arrived, courtesy of Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla, who run restaurants in Las Vegas and Vancouver. The observation space atop the tower no longer spins — so now, upon exiting the elevator (after a speedy 68-second ride), you’ll emerge at a fixed point: a striking central bar pouring wines and cocktails. The food menu is built around all things grilled, seared and roasted, with ingredients pulled from Texas ranches, regional farms and the Gulf of Mexico. The extensive steak selection includes cowboy ribeyes, 48-ounce tomahawks and an Akaushi Wagyu strip loin, with seafood dishes ranging from crab cakes and branzino to an iced seafood tower loaded with Maine lobster, king crab legs, jumbo prawns, scallop ceviche and oysters.

300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas (map)

Scenic interior of a restaurant.
Komodo draws crowds for its Asian-inspired cuisine and top-notch people-watching
Komodo/Kevin Marple

Komodo

Dallas

Komodo hails from Miami, where it draws crowds each night for its Asian-inspired cuisine and top-notch people-watching. It’s now open for business in Dallas, with a new-build space at the Epic Development on the edge of Deep Ellum. The massive, two-story restaurant greets diners with a Peking duck window display, boisterous bar, patio and a dining room awash in red design accents. Get that duck for the table, plus sushi, dumplings, Chilean sea bass and Texas Wagyu steaks. Definitely try a cocktail or two like the Lights Out, an Espresso Martini riff that includes a spicy touch of Ancho Reyes chile liqueur. Be sure to look up occasionally, though, because again: top-notch people watching.

2550 Pacific Avenue, Suite 120, Dallas (map)

Uptown Sports Club

Austin

Barbecue guru Aaron Franklin and Mohawk’s James Moody joined forces to open Uptown Sports Club in the long-vacant Uptown Sports building on East Sixth Street. The all-day bar and restaurant opens early for breakfast and coffee, then keeps on churning out food. As the hours go by, the Texas-meets-Louisiana brasserie-style menu moves toward hot roast beef sandwiches, shrimp po’ boys and gumbo, and the raw bar serves oysters, Crab Louie and smoked trout dip with potato chips. All the aforementioned items pair nicely with local beers, frozen cocktails and the Good Sport, made with whiskey, Cracker Jack simple syrup and bitters.

1200 E 6th Street, Austin (map)

More Like This

steak over a cast-iron skillet.
You Don’t Need a Grill — Just a Cast-Iron Pan — for This First-Rate Steak Recipe
Overhead view of an influencer taking a photo of their food. Today, we look at the 10 food and drink Instagram accounts in Texas worth following.
10 Texas Food and Drink Influencers Worth Following on Instagram
Tom and Lisa Perini of Perini Ranch Steakhouse
Perini Ranch Celebrates 40 Years as the Most Iconic Steakhouse in Texas

Most Popular

The Idol “The Idol” Is Pure Trash
2023 Lexus RX 350h Hybrid, a new version of the best-selling vehicle from Lexus, which we tested and reviewed Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
Four bottles of bourbon that are ideal for sipping The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
A 1-of-1 1964 Pontiac Banshee coupe, codenamed XP-833, which is being sold by Napoli Classics Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
Best beers for summer We Tasted and Ranked 28 of the Best Beers for Summer

Recommended

Suggested for you

“The Idol” Is Pure Trash
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
We Tasted and Ranked 28 of the Best Beers for Summer

Keep Reading

A selection of classic, luxury cars at the 2023 Concorso d'Eleganze Villa d'Este on Lake Como

Inside Villa d’Este, the Greatest Car Show You’ve Never Heard Of
Emo nostalgia

What We Talk About When We Talk About Emo
A bottle of Clermont Steep and a glass of ice and whiskey. Clermont is a new American Single Malt from the producers of Jim Beam.

Clermont Steep Is Beam’s Bold Entry Into American Single Malt
Edgewood Mansion

The Edgewood Mansion Offers a Quintessential Upstate Stay
a collage of items from the Mr Porter sale on a yellow background

14 Menswear Deals Worth Considering From the Just-Launched Mr Porter Summer Sale
M Gemi Sale Hero

Save 20% on Italian Footwear at the M. GEMI Anniversary Sale
a collage of unique gifts for father's day on a red patterned background

12 Unique Gifts That Are Sure to Delight This Father’s Day
Water bottles from Hydro Flask, Que, Takeya and Hibear, all of which are on our list of the 9 best water bottles for 2022

The 9 Best Reusable Water Bottles for All Your Hydration Needs
a small brown cabin with green doors and windows in a woodsy area with outdoor seating.

5 Northern California Cabins for a Perfect Weekend in the Mountains

Trending

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
Almost a Million Maryland License Plates Accidentally Direct Viewers to a Gambling Website
Who Wants to Date a Funny Woman? No One, It Seems.