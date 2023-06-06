The World’s Best Rooftop Restaurant Just Expanded to Texas

Texas’s best new restaurants offer a smorgasbord of concepts, including winning imports from Miami (a Dallas hotspot with exceptional people watching) and Mexico (a stateside take on one of the best rooftop restaurant in the world). Elsewhere, we have casual brasserie fare and comforting tacos in Austin, an al fresco hotspot in Fort Worth and tomahawk steaks served atop a literal tower in Dallas. Consider it a little something for everyone.

You can’t go wrong with Quince’s ceviche or char-grilled octopus in adobo sauce Quince

Fort Worth

Quince in San Miguel de Allende has been hailed as the best rooftop restaurant in the world. With a view of the historic town and the iconic Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel (the pink church in every San Miguel photo), it’s easy to see why. In a fun twist, Quince has opened a second location in Fort Worth because, turns out, Quince’s owner is a TCU grad from the area. At the stateside Quince, there’s nary a 17th-century cathedral in sight, but the restaurant has big windows and a spacious patio overlooking the Trinity River. The menu features lots of ceviche, plus lamb barbacoa dumplings, braised short ribs, panko-crusted sea bass and char-grilled octopus in adobo sauce.

1701 River Run, Suite 181, Fort Worth (map)

Austin

Mexico City is home to some of the world’s best restaurants, so whenever a CDMX concept comes to Texas, it’s worth taking note. La Popular recently debuted in Austin with a menu of tacos (al pastor, carnitas, campechano), tiger prawn aguachile, charred whole fish, habanero barbecue ribs and chicken mole enchiladas. The agave-centric bar is slinging cocktails ranging from classics like the Margarita and Carajillo (made with Licor 43, espresso and vanilla cream) to original concoctions like the Yucatán Toucan, a clarified mezcal punch. It’s also pouring 80-plus tequilas and mezcals, so you’ll find something new to sip each time you go.

7415 Southwest Parkway, Austin (map)

Crown Block’s selection includes cowboy ribeyes, 48-ounce tomahawks and an Akaushi strip loin Crown Black

Dallas

Downtown Dallas’s iconic Reunion Tower said goodbye to Wolfgang Puck’s Five Sixty in 2020. Now, after three long years, Crown Block has arrived, courtesy of Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla, who run restaurants in Las Vegas and Vancouver. The observation space atop the tower no longer spins — so now, upon exiting the elevator (after a speedy 68-second ride), you’ll emerge at a fixed point: a striking central bar pouring wines and cocktails. The food menu is built around all things grilled, seared and roasted, with ingredients pulled from Texas ranches, regional farms and the Gulf of Mexico. The extensive steak selection includes cowboy ribeyes, 48-ounce tomahawks and an Akaushi Wagyu strip loin, with seafood dishes ranging from crab cakes and branzino to an iced seafood tower loaded with Maine lobster, king crab legs, jumbo prawns, scallop ceviche and oysters.

300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas (map)

Komodo draws crowds for its Asian-inspired cuisine and top-notch people-watching Komodo/Kevin Marple

Dallas

Komodo hails from Miami, where it draws crowds each night for its Asian-inspired cuisine and top-notch people-watching. It’s now open for business in Dallas, with a new-build space at the Epic Development on the edge of Deep Ellum. The massive, two-story restaurant greets diners with a Peking duck window display, boisterous bar, patio and a dining room awash in red design accents. Get that duck for the table, plus sushi, dumplings, Chilean sea bass and Texas Wagyu steaks. Definitely try a cocktail or two like the Lights Out, an Espresso Martini riff that includes a spicy touch of Ancho Reyes chile liqueur. Be sure to look up occasionally, though, because again: top-notch people watching.

2550 Pacific Avenue, Suite 120, Dallas (map)

Austin

Barbecue guru Aaron Franklin and Mohawk’s James Moody joined forces to open Uptown Sports Club in the long-vacant Uptown Sports building on East Sixth Street. The all-day bar and restaurant opens early for breakfast and coffee, then keeps on churning out food. As the hours go by, the Texas-meets-Louisiana brasserie-style menu moves toward hot roast beef sandwiches, shrimp po’ boys and gumbo, and the raw bar serves oysters, Crab Louie and smoked trout dip with potato chips. All the aforementioned items pair nicely with local beers, frozen cocktails and the Good Sport, made with whiskey, Cracker Jack simple syrup and bitters.



1200 E 6th Street, Austin (map)