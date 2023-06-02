5 Excellent New Nonstop Flights From Miami

One of the perks of living in Miami is the proximity to top-notch destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America. Now, thanks to new offerings from several airlines, there are even more options to get out of town quick. Below, five new routes that make getting out of town easier than ever.

The first thing to do on your Anguilla vacation itinerary? Relax. Christian Horan

Anguilla, Leeward Islands

American Airlines

It used to be that in order to visit Anguilla, you had to fly into neighboring St. Martin and then take a 30-minute ferry to the tiny island. Now, it’s an easy three-hour American Airlines direct flight from Miami to the Anguilla-Clayton J. Lloyd Airport. A longtime vacation spot for stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Lebron James, Anguilla is an ideal location for those who are looking for seclusion — if you’re here, the main activity on your schedule is relaxing. The 16-mile-long island has 33 beaches to choose from, including the stunning Shoal Bay and Meads Bay, where you’ll find The Four Seasons Anguilla. The property includes guestrooms, villas, and suites, and nearly every guestroom has unobstructed ocean views. If you need to take a break from relaxing in one of the hotel’s three pools, the concierge can arrange horseback riding and golf outings. Lauded for its crystal-clear water and white, powdery sand, Anguilla is also a great location for snorkeling and fishing.

Fairmont Hotel by James KM Cheng Architects Paul Warchol

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Air Canada

One of Canada’s most scenic cities, Vancouver is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream. Previous trips to Vancouver from Miami included at least one stopover, but now, travelers can get to British Columbia’s capital with a new, six-hour direct flight from Air Canada. Start exploring the seaside city at Stanley Park, the nearly 1,000-acre public park with walking trails and a beach. If dangling 200 feet in the air doesn’t scare you, head to the Capilano Suspension Bridge, one of the seven bridges suspended between Douglas Fir trees that make up the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. Vancouver is nestled at the base of Grouse Mountain, which offers zip lining in the summer and snowshoeing and skiing in the winter. For accommodations, the Fairmont Pacific Rim is a sleek, contemporary hotel with gorgeous mountain views, and the hotel’s RawBar is great for cocktails and sustainably sourced sushi after a day of exploring.

Sail to BVI’s smaller islands with The Moorings. The Moorings/Julian Love

Tortola, British Virgin Islands

American Airlines

The last time American Airlines offered nonstop flights to Tortola, Miami Vice was still on the air — but that changed when daily service was announced June 1. In the past, travelers would fly into San Juan, Puerto Rico, and hop on a short connecting flight, but now you can land directly in Tortola, the capital and the largest and most populated island of the BVIs. Accommodations on Tortola include low-key home rentals and hotels like Long Bay Beach Resort, and if you’d like to island hop, consider a yacht charter company like The Moorings, which enables guests to sail to the BVI’s smaller islands like Cooper Island, Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke. Even if you’re a frequent traveler to the Caribbean, the British Virgin Islands offer a totally unique experience. Considered one of the most scenic locations in the world, the islands have beaches filled with majestic granite boulders, tropical foliage and cliffside caves.

Coulibri Ridge is a sustainable hotel — and it doesn’t skip on comforts. Coulibri Ridge Dominica

Dominica, Lesser Antilles

American Airlines

American Airlines first launched non-stop service to Dominica in 2021, which increases to four times a week from June through August. Visiting Dominica (not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) used to require first flying into Barbados or Antigua. Dominica has remained pretty off the radar, and you still won’t see any all-inclusive or crowded high-rises on this tiny, lush island. Instead, you’ll find smaller properties like Coulibri Ridge, a sustainable hotel that doesn’t skip on comforts. Located on the south end of the island, the solar-powered resort is set on 285 acres and many of the guest rooms have private pools and outdoor showers. Outside the resort, take advantage of the island’s mountains and waterfalls with a hike to Trafalgar Falls — two cascading waterfalls with swimmable pools. Another popular attraction is Boiling Lake, a sulfurous lake located in the island’s interior. While swimming in Boiling Lake is prohibited, the hike there provides spectacular views.

Summer is the perfect time to visit Paris. Jérôme Galland

Paris, France

French Bee

If you’re looking to get to Paris, now’s your chance to fly with low-cost carrier French Bee, which already flies between Orly and Newark/SFO (and from SFO to Tahiti as well). It’s just under nine hours to the French capital, and while online reviews are iffy, our experience with the ORY-EWR route was good enough, and it’s usually cheaper than the big-league alternatives. If you haven’t flown through Orly before, it’s a smaller, lower-key alternative to the sprawling Charles de Gaulle, and a cheaper ride into the city via taxi/Uber (though the public transport options are slower). Paris is worth seeing year round, but during the summer months the city comes alive with outdoor concerts, street festivals and movies in the park. Alternatively, if crowds aren’t your thing, go in August, when the entire city goes on vacation/empties out — it’s a strange, and often quite wonderful, experience.