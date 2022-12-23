The 8 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in 2022

This year’s top openings took us by surprise. Think restaurants featuring modern spins on French and Greek fare, plus an Indian tasting menu that is a unique addition to Chicago’s dining scene. These spots delighted us this year, with over-the-top interior design, outstanding hospitality and inventive food and beverage menus. Make it your resolution to try these eight great additions in 2023.

Obelix Grilled Octopus Obelix

River North

Why you should go: This neighborhood bistro from the team behind Le Bouchon is the kind of place you know you’ll always have a satisfying meal, served by some of the friendliest faces in town. Sure, the tables are close together, but you just might strike up a convo with your neighbor. They’ll probably recommend the steak tartare, foie gras macarons, seared black cod and steak frites. Whatever you get, it’s bound to be perfectly executed French fare with a modern touch and warm Midwest hospitality.

700 N. Sedgwick St. (map)

Spread from Liva Anthony Tahlier

River North

Why you should go: You might not expect to find a winery in the heart of River North, but Chicago Winery’s on-site restaurant, Liva, is proving it’s worth a visit. The expansive venue plays backdrop to a variety of occasions: pre-dinner drinks and bites, a large gathering or a cozy nightcap. Backed by former Alinea Group chef Andrew Graves, Liva’s brunch and dinner menus highlight seasonal ingredients in familiar dishes. Take the shakshuka with naan, peppers and artichoke at brunch, or the short rib with black garlic caramel, roasted carrot and bread and butter pickles. Charcuterie boards are also a staple of both menus, with a variety of meats, cheeses and veggies or a “chef’s whim” option. Chicago Winery specializes in made-on-site wines from grapes sourced from growers across the country, meaning you’ll find a glass to suit every palate — from petite syrah from Lodi, California, to riesling from the Finger Lakes.

739 N. Clark St. (map)

Dishes from Khmai Khmai

Rogers Park

Why you should go: For starters, there’s nothing else like it in the city. Chef Mona Sang shifted from catering to a Rogers Park storefront this year, serving dishes from her home country of Cambodia. The reservation-only restaurant features a rotating menu of Cambodian dishes, which recently included chicken marinated in kreoung (Cambodian spice paste), palm sugar and Khmer spices and spicy tamarind chicken wings marinated in fish sauce, garlic and palm sugar, all tossed in a spicy tamarind sauce. A full bar slinging Cambodian cocktails is available, or you can BYOB for a $5 cork fee.

2043 W. Howard St. (map)

Spread from Pompette Reilly Drew

Bucktown

Why you should go: You’re getting the A-team of vets from Salero, Pub Royale and Moody Tongue at this “friendly neighborhood cafe and wine bar,” where, anytime of the day, you’re bound to enjoy the wine-friendly fare. Brunch favorites include a veggie hash and daily quiche, or stick around for dinner to try the buttermilk fried quail or lamb brochette with garlic pita. Don’t want to commit to a full meal? The bar is a great place to enjoy a glass or two of wine with a chef’s selection of cheese and salumi.

1960 N. Damen Ave. (map)

Spreads from Lyra Lyra

West Loop

Why you should go: 2022 marked the year modern Greek restaurants took over Chicago (especially in the West Loop), but this one stood out for its decor, food and crowd. Lyra is a lively (albeit scene-y) place to enjoy a meal with friends or a celebratory occasion. Start with the pita pillows paired with dips like spicy feta and charred eggplant and toasted pine nut, move on to the deconstructed pastitsio with short rib ragu and black truffle bechamel. End with the bougatsa, crispy pillows paired with cinnamon ice cream, semolina custard and honey caramel.

905 W. Fulton Market. (map)

Monster Ramen Monster Ramen

Logan Square

Why you should go: It’s December in Chicago, which means it’s cold as heck. What better way to warm up then with a bowl of ramen from chef and owner Katie Dong, who ;earned her craft at Strings Ramen. Monster Ramen’s menu highlights its homemade noodles in a variety of broths from familiar tonkatsu and shoyu to less common gyukotsu made with bison-bone stock. Extras like wagyu rib roast and beef jam make each bowl a meaty indulgence. Several varieties of gyoza and other sides like pickled vegetables and seaweed salad round out the menu.

3435 W. Fullerton Ave. (map)

Interior of Hide and Seek Hide and Seek

West Loop

Why you should go: If you’re looking for a playful restaurant ambiance, you’ve come to the right place. Chicago’s Restaurant Row made a huge comeback this year, and Hide + Seek added to its revival. The bi-level spot features sleek marble bars, giant artwork and dazzling light fixtures — it’s ideal for a fun date night. The globally inspired dinner menu features a wide variety of shareable plates from shawarma-spiced Brussels sprouts to housemade campanelle with guanciale. Enticing cocktails include Pyro’s Negroni with tequila, strawberry aperitivo, Gran Classico, vermouth, Maldon salt and bubbles.

838 W. Randolph St. (map)

Interior of Indienne Neill John Burger

River North

Why you should go: You’re in search of a unique multi-course menu unlike any other tasting experience in the city. Choose from chef Sujan Sarkar’s vegetarian or non-vegetarian six-course tasting menu. Each course is heavy on the modern-Indian-meets-European influence and recent menus include egg curry with lobster and a foie gras kebab with cherry chutney leather. A master somm-led wine pairing or interesting cocktails like the New York with dark chocolate-infused bourbon can be added on to your meal.

217 W. Huron St. (map)