InsideHook
Restaurants & Bars | December 23, 2022 7:21 am

The 8 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in 2022

The cuisine spans the globe from Japan and India to France and Greece

Indienne Lamb Burrah
Indienne Lamb Burrah
Neill John Burger
By Amanda Topper @amandatopper

This year’s top openings took us by surprise. Think restaurants featuring modern spins on French and Greek fare, plus an Indian tasting menu that is a unique addition to Chicago’s dining scene. These spots delighted us this year, with over-the-top interior design, outstanding hospitality and inventive food and beverage menus. Make it your resolution to try these eight great additions in 2023.

Obelix Grilled Octopus
Obelix Grilled Octopus
Obelix

Obelix

River North

Why you should go:  This neighborhood bistro from the team behind Le Bouchon is the kind of place you know you’ll always have a satisfying meal, served by some of the friendliest faces in town. Sure, the tables are close together, but you just might strike up a convo with your neighbor. They’ll probably recommend the steak tartare, foie gras macarons, seared black cod and steak frites. Whatever you get, it’s bound to be perfectly executed French fare with a modern touch and warm Midwest hospitality.

700 N. Sedgwick St. (map)

Spread from Liva
Spread from Liva
Anthony Tahlier

Liva at Chicago Winery

River North

Why you should go: You might not expect to find a winery in the heart of River North, but Chicago Winery’s on-site restaurant, Liva, is proving it’s worth a visit. The expansive venue plays backdrop to a variety of occasions: pre-dinner drinks and bites, a large gathering or a cozy nightcap. Backed by former Alinea Group chef Andrew Graves, Liva’s brunch and dinner menus highlight seasonal ingredients in familiar dishes. Take the shakshuka with naan, peppers and artichoke at brunch, or the short rib with black garlic caramel, roasted carrot and bread and butter pickles. Charcuterie boards are also a staple of both menus, with a variety of meats, cheeses and veggies or a “chef’s whim” option. Chicago Winery specializes in made-on-site wines from grapes sourced from growers across the country, meaning you’ll find a glass to suit every palate — from petite syrah from Lodi, California, to riesling from the Finger Lakes.

739 N. Clark St. (map)

Dishes from Khmai
Dishes from Khmai
Khmai

Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining

Rogers Park

Why you should go: For starters, there’s nothing else like it in the city. Chef Mona Sang shifted from catering to a Rogers Park storefront this year, serving dishes from her home country of Cambodia. The reservation-only restaurant features a rotating menu of Cambodian dishes, which recently included chicken marinated in kreoung (Cambodian spice paste), palm sugar and Khmer spices and spicy tamarind chicken wings marinated in fish sauce, garlic and palm sugar, all tossed in a spicy tamarind sauce. A full bar slinging Cambodian cocktails is available, or you can BYOB for a $5 cork fee.

2043 W. Howard St. (map)

Spread from Pompette
Spread from Pompette
Reilly Drew

Pompette

Bucktown

Why you should go: You’re getting the A-team of vets from Salero, Pub Royale and Moody Tongue at this “friendly neighborhood cafe and wine bar,” where, anytime of the day, you’re bound to enjoy the wine-friendly fare. Brunch favorites include a veggie hash and daily quiche, or stick around for dinner to try the buttermilk fried quail or lamb brochette with garlic pita. Don’t want to commit to a full meal? The bar is a great place to enjoy a glass or two of wine with a chef’s selection of cheese and salumi.

1960 N. Damen Ave. (map)

The Sexiest Restaurants in the Windy City, As Picked by Chicago’s Top Relationship Expert
The Sexiest Restaurants in the Windy City, As Picked by Chicago’s Top Relationship Expert

Where to head, whether it’s your first date or something slightly more serious

Spreads from Lyra
Spreads from Lyra
Lyra

Lyra

West Loop

Why you should go: 2022 marked the year modern Greek restaurants took over Chicago (especially in the West Loop), but this one stood out for its decor, food and crowd. Lyra is a lively (albeit scene-y) place to enjoy a meal with friends or a celebratory occasion. Start with the pita pillows paired with dips like spicy feta and charred eggplant and toasted pine nut, move on to the deconstructed pastitsio with short rib ragu and black truffle bechamel. End with the bougatsa, crispy pillows paired with cinnamon ice cream, semolina custard and honey caramel.

905 W. Fulton Market. (map)

Monster Ramen
Monster Ramen
Monster Ramen

Monster Ramen

Logan Square

Why you should go: It’s December in Chicago, which means it’s cold as heck. What better way to warm up then with a bowl of ramen from chef and owner Katie Dong, who ;earned her craft at Strings Ramen. Monster Ramen’s menu highlights its homemade noodles in a variety of broths from familiar tonkatsu and shoyu to less common gyukotsu made with bison-bone stock. Extras like wagyu rib roast and beef jam make each bowl a meaty indulgence. Several varieties of gyoza and other sides like pickled vegetables and seaweed salad round out the menu.

3435 W. Fullerton Ave. (map)

Interior of Hide and Seek
Interior of Hide and Seek
Hide and Seek

Hide + Seek

West Loop

Why you should go: If you’re looking for a playful restaurant ambiance, you’ve come to the right place. Chicago’s Restaurant Row made a huge comeback this year, and Hide + Seek added to its revival. The bi-level spot features sleek marble bars, giant artwork and dazzling light fixtures — it’s ideal for a fun date night. The globally inspired dinner menu features a wide variety of shareable plates from shawarma-spiced Brussels sprouts to housemade campanelle with guanciale. Enticing cocktails include Pyro’s Negroni with tequila, strawberry aperitivo, Gran Classico, vermouth, Maldon salt and bubbles. 

838 W. Randolph St. (map)

Interior of Indienne
Interior of Indienne
Neill John Burger

River North

Indienne

Why you should go: You’re in search of a unique multi-course menu unlike any other tasting experience in the city. Choose from chef Sujan Sarkar’s vegetarian or non-vegetarian six-course tasting menu. Each course is heavy on the modern-Indian-meets-European influence and recent menus include egg curry with lobster and a foie gras kebab with cherry chutney leather. A master somm-led wine pairing or interesting cocktails like the New York with dark chocolate-infused bourbon can be added on to your meal.

217 W. Huron St. (map)

More Like This

The Christmas Sing-Along and Double Feature at the Music Box Theatre in Chicago
Nobody Does Christmas in Chicago Like the Music Box
Spread from Monteverde
First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat
All of Chicago’s Best Holiday Cocktails, As Curated by Tia Barrett
All of Chicago’s Best Holiday Cocktails, As Curated by Tia Barrett

Most Popular

Passengers boarding an airplane with the baggage compartments open. A flight attendant explains why you should be the last person to board a plane. Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
The Wild Bunch Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile
Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota, reveals the Crown lineup in July. None of them are currently all-electric. Toyota Boss Could Be Right About Electric Cars — Or Very Wrong
five bottles of bourbon from 2022 The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
Jakobi Meyers of the Patriots in action against the Jets on October 30. The Top Week 15 NFL Storylines

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile
Toyota Boss Could Be Right About Electric Cars — Or Very Wrong
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The Top Week 15 NFL Storylines

Keep Reading

Lucien Laviscount’s True Colors

Lucien Laviscount’s True Colors
Some of InsideHook's favorite American whiskeys of 2022 - five bottles

The Best American Whiskeys of 2022 (That Aren’t Bourbon or Rye)
A collage of luxury hotels and resorts that are opening in 2023. In our rundown, we pick the best to travel to in the new year.

The 30 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2023
A bagel tower at Sadelle's

The 10 Biggest Texas Dining Stories of 2022
Spread from Yasmine

The 7 Best Restaurants That Opened in DC in December 
Indienne Lamb Burrah

The 8 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in 2022
Park City

The 7 Best Winter Vacation Spots
bartender at NR in new york city holding a red cocktail

These NYC Bars Will Transport You to Japan
Making a kringle requires patience.

The Perfect Pairing for a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Is a Kringle From Racine

Trending

The 10 Best Books of 2022
The Best Rye Whiskeys of 2022
No Sitcom Nailed Christmas More Perfectly Than “30 Rock”