You Can Save on Sonos Gear By Buying It Certified Refurbished

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We’ve been using Sonos for years as both our home theater setup and for our portable speaker needs. The brand makes set-up easy, and their prices, while not the cheapest, are certainly in what we’d call a modest range.

Still, there are ways to save without waiting for a sale. Sonos has a certified refurbished section that offers a wide range of speakers, subwoofers and soundbars for discounted prices. As they note, “Every refurbished product undergoes thorough testing to guarantee Sonos quality and includes: the same warranty as brand new products, mint condition packaging and accessories, free shipping and Klarna eligibility.”

Below, a few refurbished items and a comparison of these like-new products against the prices for the same gear if you bought it brand new. Note that some colorways are not available refurbished.

