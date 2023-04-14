InsideHook
Personal Tech | April 14, 2023 11:35 am

You Can Save on Sonos Gear By Buying It Certified Refurbished

Speakers and soundbars, like new but discounted

A Sonos Roam near a pool, towel and sunglasses. Sonos gear that is refurbished often nets you an extra discount.
You can save on the Sonos Roam if you go the refurbished route
Sonos
By Kirk Miller

We’ve been using Sonos for years as both our home theater setup and for our portable speaker needs. The brand makes set-up easy, and their prices, while not the cheapest, are certainly in what we’d call a modest range.

Still, there are ways to save without waiting for a sale. Sonos has a certified refurbished section that offers a wide range of speakers, subwoofers and soundbars for discounted prices. As they note, “Every refurbished product undergoes thorough testing to guarantee Sonos quality and includes: the same warranty as brand new products, mint condition packaging and accessories, free shipping and Klarna eligibility.”

Below, a few refurbished items and a comparison of these like-new products against the prices for the same gear if you bought it brand new. Note that some colorways are not available refurbished.

Sonos Roam Refurbished
Sonos Roam Refurbished
Sonos

Sonos Roam Refurbished

BUY HERE: $179 $139
Sonos Beam Gen 1 Refurbished
Sonos Beam Gen 1 Refurbished
Sonos

Sonos Beam Gen 1 Refurbished

BUY HERE: $399 $319
Sonos One SL Refurbished
Sonos One SL Refurbished
Sonos

Sonos One SL Refurbished

BUY HERE: $199 $159

