You Can Save on Sonos Gear By Buying It Certified Refurbished
Speakers and soundbars, like new but discounted
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
We’ve been using Sonos for years as both our home theater setup and for our portable speaker needs. The brand makes set-up easy, and their prices, while not the cheapest, are certainly in what we’d call a modest range.
Still, there are ways to save without waiting for a sale. Sonos has a certified refurbished section that offers a wide range of speakers, subwoofers and soundbars for discounted prices. As they note, “Every refurbished product undergoes thorough testing to guarantee Sonos quality and includes: the same warranty as brand new products, mint condition packaging and accessories, free shipping and Klarna eligibility.”
Review: Sonos Roam Is One of the Best Portable Speakers on the Market
There's a lot of power (and some nifty features) in this portable sound system
Below, a few refurbished items and a comparison of these like-new products against the prices for the same gear if you bought it brand new. Note that some colorways are not available refurbished.
Sonos Roam Refurbished
Sonos Beam Gen 1 Refurbished
Sonos One SL Refurbished
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you