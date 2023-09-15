InsideHook
Forget Apple: Here Are 5 Inexpensive USB-C Cable Options

Getting a new iPhone 15? There are plenty of high-quality, low-priced options for USB-C cords.

A blac Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C Cable, which is cheaper than Apple's new USB-C cables
Anker's 543 USB-C to USB-C Cable is now just $16
Anker
By Kirk Miller

If you somehow haven’t heard, Apple has a new iPhone. And it now utilizes a USB-C connector like most (but not all) of the brand’s other tech. Which is good, except now you need to get your cables updated. Apple offers a couple of solid but overpriced options as well as a rather pricey USB-C-to-Lightning adapter. If you want and trust those, great. But if you’re looking for something a little more wallet-friendly for your new iPhone 15, we offer a few cheaper cords below.

Why Apple’s New USB-C Cables Are So Expensive
Why Apple’s New USB-C Cables Are So Expensive

It's a combination of performance and a marketing trick

Some words of advice: Buy from a trusted retailer (or, preferably, from the brand itself), don’t just grab a no-name knockoff from the local gas station and get a dedicated wall charger if you’re going to be plugging in at public places (these cords are for both power and data, so avoid the sketchy USB-C ports at airports, cafes, etc.)

Note that prices will change a bit depending on the length of the cord, and some of these are available in multiple colors if the standard white isn’t doing it for you.

Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C Cable
Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C Cable
Anker

Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C Cable (Bio-Braided, 6 ft.)

BUY HERE: $19 $17
BoostCharge USB-C to USB-C Cable
Belkin
BoostCharge USB-C to USB-C Cable

Belkin BoostCharge USB-C to USB-C Cable (6.6 ft.)

BUY HERE: $12 $10
AmazonBasics USB Type-C to USB Type-C 2.0 Fast Charging Cable
AmazonBasics USB Type-C to USB Type-C 2.0 Fast Charging Cable
Amazon

AmazonBasics USB Type-C to USB Type-C 2.0 (6 ft.)

BUY HERE: $10
PowerKnit USB-C to USB-C Cable
PowerKnit USB-C to USB-C Cable
Nimble

Nimble PowerKnit USB-C to USB-C Cable (6.6 ft.)

BUY HERE: $29 $22
Monoprice Select Charge & Sync Type-C to Type-C Cable
Monoprice Select Charge & Sync Type-C to Type-C Cable
Monoprice

Monoprice Select Charge & Sync Type-C to Type-C Cable (6 ft.)

BUY HERE: $10 $9

