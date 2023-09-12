InsideHook
Personal Tech | September 12, 2023 4:23 pm

5 Things We Learned From Apple’s Wanderlust Event

Including the standout features from Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15

The new iPhone 15 lineup, unveiled at the Apple Wanderlust event in September 2023
The new iPhone 15 lineup, including the now-requisite pink.
Apple
By Kirk Miller

Apple will save your life.

That was the initial takeaway from Wanderlust, Apple’s latest tech launch event on Tuesday. 

The event kicked off with a short film that showcased different birthday parties from around the world — the kicker being that all of the people featured were celebrating another year because their lives had been saved thanks to Apple products (crash detection, low heart-rate alerts, etc.).

“Nothing’s more important than helping saving lives,” Apple CEO Tim Cook noted from the front of Apple Park. As a person with a Sept. 12 birthday and an increased perception of my own mortality, the presentation was admittedly…sorry [waves hand], there’s something in my eye.

Review: Even With Just Minor Upgrades, the Apple Watch Series 8 Is Still the Best One Ever
Review: Even With Just Minor Upgrades, the Apple Watch Series 8 Is Still the Best One Ever

If it ain't broke… basically just improve the battery life

And then…well, they didn’t forget about it (satellite-enabled Roadside Assistance is coming to iPhones), but the tech giant spent most of the rest of the presentation focused on gesture controls, advanced chips and the company’s eco-conscious roadmap, including a slightly cringy scripted bit about Mother Nature (played by Octavia Spencer) judging the company’s world-saving efforts. There was also an awkward plug by Cook for Apple TV’s The Morning Show and the company’s immersive Vision Pro headset, which won’t be released until 2024.

Amongst the hyperbole, we heard about the new iPhone and Apple Watch models (we’re concentrating on the base models; you can find info on the titanium iPhone 15 Pro and ultra-rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 here).

Here are five things we learned from Apple’s Wanderlust event.

The biggest announcement was a simple gesture

With the new Apple Watch Series 9 — soon available in pink (as is the new iPhone) because it’s a Barbie world and we’re just living in it — you can start, stop, pause and scroll via a simple double tap of your thumb and index finger. That’s not a double tap on the watch, but simply with your two digits together while wearing the device. Credit the new S9 chip, which also helps make processing everything faster (and allows Siri requests to be done on the device, not via the cloud).

Apple’s eco-conscious goals will be felt immediately by consumers

No more leather in products. An increased reliance on ocean shipping. The end of plastic in the company’s packaging by 2025. A new type of recycled soft fabric for watch bands called FineWoven. Apple’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2030 means the products and how you receive them may be affected. As well, the Series 9 is Apple’s first carbon-neutral certified product. 

The iPhone 15 is all about the camera

The iPhone 15 takes a lot of its advancements from the iPhone 14 Pro, including the phone’s Dynamic Island display, which offers up alerts and live activities (like Uber pickups) on the top of the home screen. But the real takeaway from the new smartphone is the camera, which offers a whopping 48MP front camera.

Yes, we’re getting USB-C

The iPhone joins nearly the rest of Apple’s tech portfolio in ditching the Lightning port for the ubiquitous USB-C. And you can even use your iPhone 15 to charge your Apple Watch or AirPods.

The pricing is pretty consistent with last year

The iPhone 15 will launch at $799, $899 and $1,099 (depending on memory), same as the iPhone 14. The 15 Plus starts at $899, like the 14 Plus. The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399. 

More Like This

Low Battery notification displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on January 29, 2023
Why Your iPhone May Never Get a Replaceable Battery
A man wearing Airpods
Future Generations of AirPods Might Be Able to Measure Body Temperature
green apples against green background
Apple Started a Trademark Battle Over Images of a Certain Fruit 

Recommended

Suggested for you

This Montana Valley Was “Paradise” for Jimmy Buffett
The Good and Bad News About the Future of Turbulence
Weird Question, But...What Is Bourbon, Exactly?
The 10 Best Films We Saw at the 2023 Venice Film Festival
“The Royal Hotel” Turns Toxic Masculinity Into Horror-Movie Fare
Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” Is an Instant Holiday Classic

Keep Reading

A man running through water in a race with his hands stretched in joy.

How to Use Running to Unlock Your Kindest Self
Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars rolls out to pass.

The Top NFL Storylines of Week 1
Detroit Pistons v Philadelphia 76ers

The Case for Isiah Thomas in the Pantheon of NBA Greats
"Steinberg Meets the Eameses" catalog from the Eames Institute

The Singular Collaboration of Saul Steinberg and the Eameses
White Claw Master Blender Andres Faustinelli

Yes, White Claw Has a Master Blender. And He’s Created a New Vodka.
A man staring at a computer screen in the dark. We discuss the phenomenon of screen apnea.

Do You Suffer From “Screen Apnea”?
Stratus Sofa: Modern Modular Sectional Set of 5

A Modular, Space-Saving Sofa Set That’s as Luxe as It Is Practical
Lettuce Grow Stand in a well lit kitchen

Lettuce Grow Makes it Easy to Garden at Home and in Your Hotel
a collage of Zappos shoe deals on a patterned background

The Best Shoe Deals We Found at Zappos This Week

Trending

This Montana Valley Was “Paradise” for Jimmy Buffett
The Good and Bad News About the Future of Turbulence
Weird Question, But...What Is Bourbon, Exactly?
The 10 Best Films We Saw at the 2023 Venice Film Festival
“The Royal Hotel” Turns Toxic Masculinity Into Horror-Movie Fare