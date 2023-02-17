InsideHook
Personal Tech | February 17, 2023 11:31 am

This Is (Probably) What the iPhone 15 Pro Will Look Like

A photo and render leak confirms a major change that has been in the works for a while

Home icon displayed on an Apple iPhone screen. New models of the iPhone 15 have supposedly leaked online. Here's what we know.
There's one big change coming to the iPhone 15 Pro.
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty
By Kirk Miller

Several purported renders of the iPhone 15 Pro have leaked online, and the big news is that Apple is finally switching from Lightning to USB-C.

Per 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 design — based on “CAD drawings provided to a reliable casemaker” — is a flat (or “slab”) sided phone with tight radius curves and, at least for the 15 Pro models, a switch from stainless steel to brushed titanium. Other changes include three larger cameras than the iPhone 14 Pro (though in the same position), capacitive touch buttons instead of mechanical volume buttons and the aforementioned port switch over to USB-C, which allows users to use the same chargers and cables for the MacBook, iPad and, now, the iPhone.

And one user on Twitter seemed to have access to an actual image of the phone, or at least a photo confirmation of the USB-C port.

The change to a USB-C port wasn’t just for convenience or improved performance (particularly faster data transfers); regulations in Europe pretty much required Apple to accept a change from its proprietary port to a more universal design sooner than later.

And this isn’t the only iPhone news that’s come out this week. Per Tom’s Guide, Apple has been granted a new patent for what looks like a foldable iPhone. Given how long it took the company just to change the phone port, don’t expect this iPhone “flip” iteration for a few years.

