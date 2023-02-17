This Is (Probably) What the iPhone 15 Pro Will Look Like

Several purported renders of the iPhone 15 Pro have leaked online, and the big news is that Apple is finally switching from Lightning to USB-C.

Per 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 design — based on “CAD drawings provided to a reliable casemaker” — is a flat (or “slab”) sided phone with tight radius curves and, at least for the 15 Pro models, a switch from stainless steel to brushed titanium. Other changes include three larger cameras than the iPhone 14 Pro (though in the same position), capacitive touch buttons instead of mechanical volume buttons and the aforementioned port switch over to USB-C, which allows users to use the same chargers and cables for the MacBook, iPad and, now, the iPhone.

iPhone 15 design appears to be a truly beautiful evolution https://t.co/gdJDTGSK5r by @benlovejoy — 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) February 17, 2023

And one user on Twitter seemed to have access to an actual image of the phone, or at least a photo confirmation of the USB-C port.

That’s cute.



Anyway, here’s an actual close up of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro. No imagination or rendering required. https://t.co/vMyQPzeNws pic.twitter.com/LtF3se6MjL — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) February 16, 2023

The change to a USB-C port wasn’t just for convenience or improved performance (particularly faster data transfers); regulations in Europe pretty much required Apple to accept a change from its proprietary port to a more universal design sooner than later.

And this isn’t the only iPhone news that’s come out this week. Per Tom’s Guide, Apple has been granted a new patent for what looks like a foldable iPhone. Given how long it took the company just to change the phone port, don’t expect this iPhone “flip” iteration for a few years.