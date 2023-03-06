InsideHook
Personal Tech | March 6, 2023 11:21 am

Save Up to 40% on Anker’s Travel-Friendly Portable Chargers

The Amazon deal includes savings on Anker's power banks, USB-C hubs, cables and docking stations

Anker's PowerPort Atom plugged into a wall and charging a laptop. Anker chargers are currently on sale at Amazon
Anker's PowerPort Atom is one of several chargers currently on sale at Amazon
Amazon
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Anker’s latest sale at Amazon isn’t just about portable chargers — though there are plenty of them — but more about convenience and travel. These power banks, USB-C hubs, cables and docking stations offer something beyond powering up your phone…while still being up to 40% off.

Some sales highlights:

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2
Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2
Amazon

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2

The PowerPort’s 60W output can charge two 30W laptops simultaneously. And quickly, too — a MacBook should be fully juiced in two hours.

BUY HERE: $40 $25
Anker Nano II
Anker Nano II
Amazon

Anker Nano II

A foldable charger that’s 34% smaller than an original 45W USB-C charger.

BUY HERE: $40 $28
Anker 727 Charging Station
Anker 727 Charging Station
Amazon

Anker 727 Charging Station

A super-slim power strip with 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports and 2 AC outlets, plus a detachable cord.

BUY HERE: $95 $66

More Like This

a collage of products of the weeks good on a tan background
21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever
A collage of men's sneakers that are on sale, from New Balance to Asics
21 Dopamine-Inducing Sneaker Deals to Ease You Into the Weekend
a collage of items from the Huckberry sale on sale on a green background
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Perfect for Spring Training, This lululemon Quarter-Zip Is Under $80

$118$79

Perfect for Spring Training, This lululemon Quarter-Zip Is Under $80
a black and orange The North Face hip pack on a grey background

$35$20

North Face Travel Packs Are an Extra 15% Off at Huckberry
Treat Your Pup to Fable’s Innovative Pet Gear

From Our Partner

Treat Your Pup to Fable’s Innovative Pet Gear
Breville Barista Express espresso machine in black, now on sale at Amazon

$750$600

This Breville Espresso Machine Is Now 20% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Luxury Sports Watches
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History

Keep Reading

Beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings against a bright blue background.

How to Be Happy, According to a Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist
Chicken from Brine in NYC.

The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
Buenos Aires at sunset

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Buenos Aires
Anker's PowerPort Atom plugged into a wall and charging a laptop. Anker chargers are currently on sale at Amazon

Save Up to 40% on Anker’s Travel-Friendly Portable Chargers
A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this March

The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
Abercrombie and Fitch Sale hero

The Abercrombie & Fitch Sale Section Is Straight Fire Right Now
A red Ford Bronco Raptor churning up dust and dirt in the desert. We reviewed the rock-crawling, desert-racing version of Ford's popular Bronco SUV.

The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Wildly Impractical, And a Total Blast
five bottles of wine on a wooden table

8 Wine Brands That Give Back
a collage of products of the weeks good on a tan background

21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever

Trending

The Best Luxury Sports Watches
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History