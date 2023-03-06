Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Anker’s latest sale at Amazon isn’t just about portable chargers — though there are plenty of them — but more about convenience and travel. These power banks, USB-C hubs, cables and docking stations offer something beyond powering up your phone…while still being up to 40% off.

Some sales highlights:

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2 Amazon

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2

The PowerPort’s 60W output can charge two 30W laptops simultaneously. And quickly, too — a MacBook should be fully juiced in two hours.

Anker Nano II Amazon

Anker Nano II

A foldable charger that’s 34% smaller than an original 45W USB-C charger.

Anker 727 Charging Station Amazon

Anker 727 Charging Station

A super-slim power strip with 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports and 2 AC outlets, plus a detachable cord.