The 17 Best Concerts in San Francisco This Spring

Spring concerts in the Bay welcome the godfather of punk, emo lifers and tours ideal for hooking up. From rappers on the rise to one of the biggest-selling artists from Latin America, the next three months offer the future of music with a tinge of nostalgia. Here are all the shows to book from now through the end of May in and around San Francisco.

100 gecs at Fox Theatre, April 5

Sleigh Bells meets Charli XCX. Whenever I listen to them I wish I was in a sweaty club. They should be able to make a beautiful, historic venue feel sweaty, right?

Sunny Day Real Estate at The Regency Ballroom, April 8

Nearly 30 years after the release of Diary, the forefathers of the second wave of emo are back with their fourth reunion tour/iteration. They’ll most likely still play “In Circles.” They have to play “In Circles.”

Lolo Zouaï at Bimbo’s 365 Club, April 11

In the same vein as dance-floor-friendly Ariana Grande, enjoy Lolo before you hear Lolo songs on future seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Ari Lennox at Fox Theatre, April 12

The seasoned performer brings her spring tour to the Fox. Expect lots of couples about to do couple things. It’s called the Age/Sex/Location Tour for a reason.

Iggy Pop at Masonic Theater, April 22

The godfather of punk is still doing it. Still shirtless. Still full of fire. Literally no one does it better than James Osterberg. Do not take America’s treasures for granted.

Cobra Man at The Fillmore, April 29

It’s the tour opener for Los Angeles-based Cobra Man. The beginning and end of a tour tend to be the best shows. Enjoy the duo before the long and winding road wears ’em down.

Y La Bamba at The Chapel, April 30

The Portland group sounds like no one else. Head to The Chapel, close your eyes, and sway back and forth to the hypnotic vocals of Luz Elena Mendoza.

Cursive at Bottom of the Hill, May 2 and 3

Want to hear all of Cursive’s Domestica? When’s the last time you listened to the 2000 LP? It sounds like it could have come out today. They could be sharing a bill with Wednesday or Turnstile. It’s impressive.

Caroline Rose at The Fillmore, May 3

Do you like Ron Gallo? You’ll most likely like Caroline Rose. Or at least their 2021 collaboration.

Existential Dread, Anxiety and a Clear Path Forward for Ron Gallo His sixth album, "Foreground Music," rails against the seeming pointlessness of it all — and it rocks

Ricardo Arjona at Chase Center, May 5

The Guatemalan guitar superstar is touring arenas this spring and summer. The musician has sold 80 million albums over a 30-year career. He truly is a guitar hero.

Billy Porter at Golden Gate Theater, May 5

This will be the best-dressed audience in San Francisco this spring.

Wednesday at Independent, May 6

The Asheville five-piece has more in common with ‘Til Tuesday than Thursday. Also, do they qualify as an indie rock supergroup since MJ Lenderman is in the band? Expect to see them on 2024’s summer festival stages.

Jordan Ward at Cafe du Nord, May 12

Alternative R&B from the Midwest that sounds like it’s been influenced by Chance the Rapper and Ric Wilson.

Leith Ross at Rickshaw Stop, May 22

Feel your feelings. And spend way less than you would on seeing Boygenius.

Sampa the Great at The Fillmore, May 22

The Zambia-born, Botswana-raised artist is touring behind 2022’s As Above, So Below, an album with a slight turn toward more mainstream hip-hop with guest appearances from Denzel Curry and Joey Bada$$ as well as some more traditional appearances from musicians like James Sakala and Mwanjé.

Kali Uchis at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, May 26

If Funkadelic backed mid-tempo Aaliyah? A funkier Enya? Uchis is difficult to pigeonhole. She is at the top of her game, playing larger and larger theaters on the way to arenas.

The Cure at Shoreline Amphitheatre, May 27

The sad band did their best to keep tickets prices low, but Ticketmaster did their Ticketmaster thing, the sad band got mad and actually got Ticketmaster to refund some fans! Related, if The Cure play a similar set to their 2022 European tour, expect to hear most everything on their 2001 greatest hits album.