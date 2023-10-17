Your Guide to San Francisco’s Biggest Fall Concerts

A season of bhangra bangers, Canadian harmonies, Swedish punk, Venezuelan funk and some stateside talent fill the next few months inside San Francisco’s best venues. The following concerts are all technically sold out — but what does that even mean anymore? Below, you’ll find the current prices at the most reputable resale sites (StubHub whenever applicable because they tend to have the most price options and their pricing is slightly more up front than some of their competitors). Now get out there and see some music this fall.

Nation of Language at The Independent, October 25 and 26

It’s almost hacky to say they’re ’80s-inspired, but they’re clearly…inspired by the best new wave of the ’80s. October 25 tickets start at $27, October 26 at $45.

Ivan Cornejo at Fox Theater, October 26

The kids are alright. Tickets start at $87.

Hozier at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, October 27

Love him or hate him, Hozier knows his way around a hook and has fantastic hair. Tickets start at $281.

Leisure at The Independent, October 31

If you’re looking for a laid-back Halloween. Tickets start at $86.

Kings of Convenience at The Fillmore, November 1

If you’re looking for a laid-back All Saints’ Day. Tickets start at $120.

Courtney Barnett at Bimbo’s 365, November 2

Barnett’s 2023 work sounds cleaner and more bedroom record-y than what brought her to Pitchfork’s attention in the mid 2010s. An artist who’s consistently trying is worth following. Tickets start at $81.

Mk.gee at Rickshaw Stop, November 3

Need your life to feel like it’s at the end of a film? Not at the end, just at the end of the movie. Tickets start at $85.

Raf-Saperra at August Hall, November 3

Raf-Saperra is on a bunch of Spotify playlists of Bhangra Bangers because he just releases bangers. Tickets start at $360.

Gryffin at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, November 3 and 4

People sure do love dreamy dance pop. November 3 tickets start at $112, November 4 at $86.

Rawayana at The Independent, November 5

Venezuelan funk/reggae/rock will make the cooler weather feel warmer. Tickets start at $93.

Faye Webster at Fox Theater, November 7

“But Not Kiss” will inevitably be used in multiple teen romance films and TV shows. Tickets start at $124.

Durand Jones at Bimbo’s 365, November 8

Jones just released his first solo record, and fans of Durand Jones & The Indications should be pleased. Tickets start at $45.

Queen + Adam Lambert at Chase Center, November 8 and 9

There are very few acts that you’d never want to see in a small room, but Queen is one of them. You want at least 10,000 others stomping their feet and clapping along to a specific song about rocking. November 8 tickets start at $364, November 9 at $122.

Charlotte Cardin at The Independent, November 9

Looking for a Canadian Billie Eilish? Tickets start at $37.

The New Pornographers at Bimbo’s 365, November 9 and 10

Harmonies this good can only come from Canada. November 9 tickets start at $60, November 10 at $78.

The Hives at Bimbo’s 365, November 12

Maybe if every band only released new music every five or six years they’d be as good as the Hives? Tickets start at $205.

Kesha at Fox Theater, November 17

Every Kesha tour is a victory lap. Tickets start at $79.

The Ocean Blue at The Chapel, November 17

This should be in a bigger room. Resale tickets shouldn’t be more than 20 times face value. Tickets start at $1,188(!).

Lil Uzi Vert at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, November 18

Anyone know where I can get a giant pink, white and blue American flag like the one on the cover of Pink Tape? Tickets start at $63.

The Japanese House at The Fillmore, November 21

The sound of romance in 2023. Or lust. Your call. Tickets start at $74.

LP Giobbi at The Independent, November 24

She makes the kind of music Netflix original reality shows rip off. Tickets start at $73.

Elyanna at The Independent, November 26

How about some Palestinian-Chilean pop music? Tickets start at $98.

Hot Tuna at The Fillmore, December 1

Home, sweet home. Tickets start at $153.

TV Girl at Fox Theater, December 1 and 2

They’re getting big the old-school way, plugging along year after year, releasing albums bigger and better than the last. They’re this generation’s Death Cab. December 1 tickets start at $87, December 2 at $135.

Romy at Bimbo’s 365, December 2

Got a Paramore fan in your life? Tickets start at $126.

††† (Crosses) at The Chapel, December 4 and 5

Any band fronted by Chino Moreno is worth seeing live. December 4 tickets start at $122, December 5 at $108.

mxmtoon at Cafe Du Nord, December 8

Got an Olivia Rodrigo fan in your life? Tickets start at $81.

Stevie Nicks at Chase Center, December 15

Stevie Nicks > Fleetwood Mac. American witchcraft is more powerful than British drumming. Tickets start at $117.

ODESZA and Phantoms at 1015 Folsom, December 31

It’s not too early to start planning for New Year’s Eve. Tickets start at $338.