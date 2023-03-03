Existential Dread, Anxiety and a Clear Path Forward for Ron Gallo

Of course, he’s not worried about pissing off any of the men he’s writing about. “I sent ‘Big Truck Energy’ to my dad, and he was like, ‘That song made me really uncomfortable,'” he says. “And I was like, ‘Great. It’s going on [the record], it’s perfect.’ Not that it’s directed at him, but I think some of the lines, he could kind of hear certain people hearing it and being kind of ruffled. So I was like, ‘That’s a sign of something that I’m down with.'”



Though Foreground Music confronts a lot of heavy topics, it does so with optimism and humor. On “At Least I’m Dancing,” he makes the most of the hand he’s been dealt, singing, “If death and taxes and big flames are coming/According to some thing I read/And if the words are true/I’m gonna dance straight through the gates of heaven in my head.” Even a song like “Big Truck Energy” makes us laugh at the absurdity of it all with lines like, “You sped out in a toxic black cloud spewing tiny pee-pee energy.” It’s a record that asks us to ponder some big, important questions, but it encourages us to have a good time doing so.



“A part of it’s just kind of in my nature,” Gallo explains. “I don’t take myself as a person very seriously, but I think it’s important to use music as a platform to talk about what’s going on in the world. I mean, I’ve kind of always felt the drive to use it that way. I need to talk about this, but I also am not like some dark, heavy, brooding person. How do I find the balance? And it just naturally results in some sort of humor because it’s kind of everywhere, especially when facing some of the heavier things. If you can find a way to laugh at yourself or at the situation, I feel like you’re kind of understanding it better and it makes it more digestible for people.”