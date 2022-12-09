Everything You Should Buy From Todd Snyder’s Massive Winter Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The Todd Snyder Sale is back, baby. Well, technically it never left, but for a limited time the NYC-based retailer is offering up to 40% off hundreds of seasonally appropriate styles, holiday gifts and menswear grails alike — not to mention discounted stock from sartorial favorites like Converse, Beams Plus, Drake’s and more — during the annual Todd Snyder Winter Sale. From NYE outfits to simple wadrobe holes, if there’s something you need, you can probably find a pretty sick deal on it right now.

To set you on the right path, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals — pieces we just can’t stand to live without, deals to good to pass up or the odd sweater that nobody else will have. You can browse our choices below, and shop the full sale for yourself here. Below, the 15 best menswear deals from the annual Todd Snyder Winter Sale.

Todd Snyder Italian Suede Snap Dylan Jacket Crafted with the body of a jean jacket and remade in 100% Italian calf suede, the Dylan Snap Jacket will add an air of sophistication to virtually any look. Buy Here : $998 $594