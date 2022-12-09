InsideHook
Everything You Should Buy From Todd Snyder’s Massive Winter Sale

Up to 40% off favorites from the Todd

A collage of Todd Snyder Winter Sale items on a red and gold striped background
The Todd Snyder Winter Sale offers a chance to score discounted essentials and grails alike.
Todd Snyder/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

The Todd Snyder Sale is back, baby. Well, technically it never left, but for a limited time the NYC-based retailer is offering up to 40% off hundreds of seasonally appropriate styles, holiday gifts and menswear grails alike — not to mention discounted stock from sartorial favorites like Converse, Beams Plus, Drake’s and more — during the annual Todd Snyder Winter Sale. From NYE outfits to simple wadrobe holes, if there’s something you need, you can probably find a pretty sick deal on it right now.

To set you on the right path, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals — pieces we just can’t stand to live without, deals to good to pass up or the odd sweater that nobody else will have. You can browse our choices below, and shop the full sale for yourself here. Below, the 15 best menswear deals from the annual Todd Snyder Winter Sale.

Todd Snyder Skier Sweater
Todd Snyder Skier Sweater

Alas, an Alpine aboard is not included, but you should absolutely buy this festive sweater anyways.

Buy Here : $268$199
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Madison Trouser
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Madison Trouser

A relaxed cut, supple Italian corduroy and acres of wide pleats make the velvety Madison trousers some of our favorites to rock this winter.

Buy Here : $298$169
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Sweater
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Sweater

Perfect for the in-law dinner, perfect for the holiday party.

Buy Here : $268$199
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Peacoat
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Peacoat

Get yourself a layer that can do it all this winter.

Buy Here : $998$699
Todd Snyder Midweight Slim Jogger Sweatpant
Todd Snyder Midweight Slim Jogger Sweatpant

The secret to Todd’s heavenly midweight joggers is the 18 oz. garment-dyed French terry, which gives the sweatpants just the right amount of heft, without any unwanted swampiness.

Buy it now : $118$89
Todd Snyder Italian Suede Snap Dylan Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Suede Snap Dylan Jacket

Crafted with the body of a jean jacket and remade in 100% Italian calf suede, the Dylan Snap Jacket will add an air of sophistication to virtually any look.

Buy Here : $998$594
Clarks Wallabee Shoe
Clarks Wallabee Shoe

The Wallabee is a must-have style, and Todd Snyder is offering them at a hefty discount.

Buy Here : $170$139
Todd Snyder Check Madras Work Shirt
Todd Snyder Check Madras Work Shirt

Check, please.

Buy Here : $168$74
Suicoke DEPA-CAB Sandal
Suicoke DEPA-CAB Sandal

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: until there’s snow on the ground, it’s socks and sandals season for us.

Buy Here : $140$94
Timex x Todd Snyder Marlin Date Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Marlin Date Watch

Sleek, minimal, and under $200 bucks is a steal in our books.

Buy Here : $259$199
Todd Snyder Adirondack Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
Todd Snyder Adirondack Fleece Full-Zip Jacket

Cop up and never worry about brunch ‘fits again.

Buy Here : $298$239
Todd Snyder Issued By Garment Dyed Classic Sweatpant
Todd Snyder Issued By Garment Dyed Classic Sweatpant

Todd’s Issued By line is

some of the finest loungewear known to man, and these dyed sweats are no exception.

Buy Here : $168$129
Todd Snyder Plaid Flannel Button Down
Todd Snyder Plaid Flannel Button Down

Everyone needs a flannel they can wear to Nobu.

Buy Here : $178$94
Todd Snyder Long-Sleeve Argyle Full-Placket Sweater Polo
Todd Snyder Long-Sleeve Argyle Full-Placket Sweater Polo

Full ’70s vibes, in the best possible way.

Buy Here : $368$194
Todd Snyder Rochester Track Club Crewneck
Todd Snyder Rochester Track Club Crewneck

Come for the premium 20 oz. French terry, stay for the collegiate aesthetic.

Buy Here : $198$129

A collage of Todd Snyder Winter Sale items on a red and gold striped background

