Everything You Should Buy From Todd Snyder’s Massive Winter Sale
Up to 40% off favorites from the Todd
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
The Todd Snyder Sale is back, baby. Well, technically it never left, but for a limited time the NYC-based retailer is offering up to 40% off hundreds of seasonally appropriate styles, holiday gifts and menswear grails alike — not to mention discounted stock from sartorial favorites like Converse, Beams Plus, Drake’s and more — during the annual Todd Snyder Winter Sale. From NYE outfits to simple wadrobe holes, if there’s something you need, you can probably find a pretty sick deal on it right now.
To set you on the right path, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals — pieces we just can’t stand to live without, deals to good to pass up or the odd sweater that nobody else will have. You can browse our choices below, and shop the full sale for yourself here. Below, the 15 best menswear deals from the annual Todd Snyder Winter Sale.
Todd Snyder Skier Sweater
Alas, an Alpine aboard is not included, but you should absolutely buy this festive sweater anyways.
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Madison Trouser
A relaxed cut, supple Italian corduroy and acres of wide pleats make the velvety Madison trousers some of our favorites to rock this winter.
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Sweater
Perfect for the in-law dinner, perfect for the holiday party.
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Peacoat
Get yourself a layer that can do it all this winter.
Todd Snyder Midweight Slim Jogger Sweatpant
The secret to Todd’s heavenly midweight joggers is the 18 oz. garment-dyed French terry, which gives the sweatpants just the right amount of heft, without any unwanted swampiness.
Todd Snyder Italian Suede Snap Dylan Jacket
Crafted with the body of a jean jacket and remade in 100% Italian calf suede, the Dylan Snap Jacket will add an air of sophistication to virtually any look.
Clarks Wallabee Shoe
The Wallabee is a must-have style, and Todd Snyder is offering them at a hefty discount.
Todd Snyder Check Madras Work Shirt
Check, please.
Suicoke DEPA-CAB Sandal
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: until there’s snow on the ground, it’s socks and sandals season for us.
Timex x Todd Snyder Marlin Date Watch
Sleek, minimal, and under $200 bucks is a steal in our books.
Todd Snyder Adirondack Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
Cop up and never worry about brunch ‘fits again.
Todd Snyder Issued By Garment Dyed Classic Sweatpant
Todd’s Issued By line is
some of the finest loungewear known to man, and these dyed sweats are no exception.
Todd Snyder Plaid Flannel Button Down
Everyone needs a flannel they can wear to Nobu.
Todd Snyder Long-Sleeve Argyle Full-Placket Sweater Polo
Full ’70s vibes, in the best possible way.
Todd Snyder Rochester Track Club Crewneck
Come for the premium 20 oz. French terry, stay for the collegiate aesthetic.
