Oscars Menswear: The Biggest ‘Fits From the Star-Studded Academy Awards Red Carpet
Our favorite looks from the 2023 Oscars, including Paul Mescal, Brendan Fraser and more
It’s Oscars night, baby. That’s right — the 95th Academy Awards, the silver screen’s biggest night, is finally upon us, and you know what that means: a cast of cinema’s best and brightest stars, glammed up and styled to the nines in some serious looks for their adoring public to feast their ‘fit-hungry eyes upon. (Oh, and there will be some awards, too.) From a thrilling “Best Picture” battle between Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale to a stacked first-time cohort for “Best Actor”, the Dolby Theather is sure to be abuzz with intrigue, surprises, and of course, massive Oscar menswear ‘fits.
InsideHook is here to capture all of it — we’ve taken it upon ourselves to compile a continuously updated list of the best and brightest Oscars menswear looks from the red-er, champagne carpet of the 95th Academy Awards, tidily documented below for your viewing pleasure. From Brendan Fraser-level A-listers to underdogs like Paul Mescal, From double-breasted Gucci to Georgio Armani tuxes, these are the best ‘fits from film’s biggest night.
1/9
John Cho
Things we expected at the Oscars — huge suits. Things we did not expect — John Cho with a seriously manicured goatee.
2/9
Jonathan Majors
It takes a real man to pull off a three-piece. Creed III actor Jonathan Majors is that man.
3/9
Brendan Fraser
Simple and elegant, Fraser’s Omega watch and giganto frames keep an otherwise rather plain black tux super fresh. That’s an A-Lister move, if we’ve ever seen one.
4/9
Harry Shum Jr. in ADEAM
Harry Shum Jr. in bespoke ADEAM is everything, everywhere, all at once.
5/9
Lorenzo Zurzolo in Gucci
We don’t know which one is more dazzling — Italian star Lorenzo Zurzolo’s Gucci constellation blazer, or his wavy, less-is-more locks.
6/9
Riz Ahmed
Look, Riz Ahmed has a point.
7/9
Lenny Kravitz
There’s no such thing as too many chains…just ask Lenny Kravitz.
8/9
Reece Feldman in Dickson Lim
Turns out @thatguywithamoviecamera knows a thing or two about bespoke tailoring, too.
9/9
James Hong
James Hong: 94 years young and ready to accessorize.
