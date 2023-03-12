Oscars Menswear: The Biggest ‘Fits From the Star-Studded Academy Awards Red Carpet

It’s Oscars night, baby. That’s right — the 95th Academy Awards, the silver screen’s biggest night, is finally upon us, and you know what that means: a cast of cinema’s best and brightest stars, glammed up and styled to the nines in some serious looks for their adoring public to feast their ‘fit-hungry eyes upon. (Oh, and there will be some awards, too.) From a thrilling “Best Picture” battle between Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale to a stacked first-time cohort for “Best Actor”, the Dolby Theather is sure to be abuzz with intrigue, surprises, and of course, massive Oscar menswear ‘fits.

InsideHook is here to capture all of it — we’ve taken it upon ourselves to compile a continuously updated list of the best and brightest Oscars menswear looks from the red-er, champagne carpet of the 95th Academy Awards, tidily documented below for your viewing pleasure. From Brendan Fraser-level A-listers to underdogs like Paul Mescal, From double-breasted Gucci to Georgio Armani tuxes, these are the best ‘fits from film’s biggest night.

John Cho just earned his membership into the grooming gods club. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images

John Cho

Things we expected at the Oscars — huge suits. Things we did not expect — John Cho with a seriously manicured goatee.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jonathan Majors

It takes a real man to pull off a three-piece. Creed III actor Jonathan Majors is that man.

Brendan Fraser, cool as you like. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Brendan Fraser

Simple and elegant, Fraser’s Omega watch and giganto frames keep an otherwise rather plain black tux super fresh. That’s an A-Lister move, if we’ve ever seen one.

Things we were not expecting at the 95th Academy Awards: Harry Shum Jr. in a blazing white bespoke ADEAM tux. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr. in ADEAM

Harry Shum Jr. in bespoke ADEAM is everything, everywhere, all at once.

Lorenzo Zurzolo dazzles at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Lorenzo Zurzolo in Gucci

We don’t know which one is more dazzling — Italian star Lorenzo Zurzolo’s Gucci constellation blazer, or his wavy, less-is-more locks.

Riz Ahmed is rocking a massive collar at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images

Riz Ahmed

Look, Riz Ahmed has a point.

How many chains is Lenny Kravitz wearing? Just enough. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage ) WireImage

Lenny Kravitz

There’s no such thing as too many chains…just ask Lenny Kravitz.

Not pictured: Reece Feldman’s millions of likes. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Getty Images

Reece Feldman in Dickson Lim

Turns out @thatguywithamoviecamera knows a thing or two about bespoke tailoring, too.

Take a closer look at James Hong tie. We dare you. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

James Hong

James Hong: 94 years young and ready to accessorize.