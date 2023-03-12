InsideHook
Menswear | March 12, 2023

Oscars Menswear: The Biggest ‘Fits From the Star-Studded Academy Awards Red Carpet

Our favorite looks from the 2023 Oscars, including Paul Mescal, Brendan Fraser and more

a photo of Paul Mescal at the 95th Academy Awards
Paul Mescal has it all figured out. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

It’s Oscars night, baby. That’s right — the 95th Academy Awards, the silver screen’s biggest night, is finally upon us, and you know what that means: a cast of cinema’s best and brightest stars, glammed up and styled to the nines in some serious looks for their adoring public to feast their ‘fit-hungry eyes upon. (Oh, and there will be some awards, too.) From a thrilling “Best Picture” battle between Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale to a stacked first-time cohort for “Best Actor”, the Dolby Theather is sure to be abuzz with intrigue, surprises, and of course, massive Oscar menswear ‘fits.

InsideHook is here to capture all of it — we’ve taken it upon ourselves to compile a continuously updated list of the best and brightest Oscars menswear looks from the red-er, champagne carpet of the 95th Academy Awards, tidily documented below for your viewing pleasure. From Brendan Fraser-level A-listers to underdogs like Paul Mescal, From double-breasted Gucci to Georgio Armani tuxes, these are the best ‘fits from film’s biggest night.

a photo fo John Cho at the 95th Academy Awards
John Cho just earned his membership into the grooming gods club. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

1/9

John Cho

Things we expected at the Oscars — huge suits. Things we did not expect — John Cho with a seriously manicured goatee.

a photo fo Jonatahn Majors at the 95th Academy Awards
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

2/9

Jonathan Majors

It takes a real man to pull off a three-piece. Creed III actor Jonathan Majors is that man.

photo of Bredan Fraser at the 95th Academy Awards
Brendan Fraser, cool as you like. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Variety via Getty Images

3/9

Brendan Fraser

Simple and elegant, Fraser’s Omega watch and giganto frames keep an otherwise rather plain black tux super fresh. That’s an A-Lister move, if we’ve ever seen one.

a photo of Harry Shum Jr. at the 95th Academy Awards
Things we were not expecting at the 95th Academy Awards: Harry Shum Jr. in a blazing white bespoke ADEAM tux. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

4/9

Harry Shum Jr. in ADEAM

Harry Shum Jr. in bespoke ADEAM is everything, everywhere, all at once.

a photo of Lorenzo Zurzolo at the 95th Academy Awards
Lorenzo Zurzolo dazzles at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic

5/9

Lorenzo Zurzolo in Gucci

We don’t know which one is more dazzling — Italian star Lorenzo Zurzolo’s Gucci constellation blazer, or his wavy, less-is-more locks.

Riz Ahmed is rocking a massive collar at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

6/9

Riz Ahmed

Look, Riz Ahmed has a point.

a photo of Lenny Kravitz at the 95th Academy Awards
How many chains is Lenny Kravitz wearing? Just enough. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )
WireImage

7/9

Lenny Kravitz

There’s no such thing as too many chains…just ask Lenny Kravitz.

a photo of Reece Feldman at the 95th Annual academy Awards
Not pictured: Reece Feldman’s millions of likes. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
Getty Images

8/9

Reece Feldman in Dickson Lim

Turns out @thatguywithamoviecamera knows a thing or two about bespoke tailoring, too.

a photo of James Hong at the 95th Academy Awards
Take a closer look at James Hong tie. We dare you. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic

9/9

James Hong

James Hong: 94 years young and ready to accessorize.

