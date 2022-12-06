InsideHook
Menswear | December 6, 2022 10:49 am

Elevated Basics and Investment Outerwear Abound at Mr Porter’s Surprise Sale

Mr Porter's in-house label is a surprising excellent purveyor of basics, currently 50% off

a trio of Mr Porter jackets and sweaters on a tan checked background
Mr Porter/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Surprises come in all shapes and sizes, and while many holiday stunners lean not-so-nice (Suprise! Your flight is canceled!), Mr Porter’s Suprise Sale on its inhouse line, Mr P, skews decidedly pleasant. That’s right: for a limited time, you can take up to 50% off hundreds of timeless goods from our neighbor across the pond, just in time for that big in-law dinner or office holiday party.

While you’re most likely familiar with the British retailer for their selection of high-end designer goods, you would be remiss not to check out the site’s own line of clothing and accessories, with dozens of quality basics and splurge-worthy outerwear to clean up your act. Currently, the line is up to 50% off, the perfect opportunity to familiarize yourself with the brand.

Looking For Holiday Gifts?

The 2022 InsideHook Holiday Gift Guides
The 2022 InsideHook Holiday Gift Guides

A one-stop holiday shop

Below, we’ve highlighted a few deals that are instant outfit upgrades, from a show-stealing overcoat to a classic rollneck, but there are hundreds more deals to be had across the entirety of the sale. Below, five closet staples from the Mr Porter Suprise Sale that you’re bound to have for years to come.

Mr P Shearling-Trimmed Wool-Blend Blouson Jacket
Mr P Shearling-Trimmed Wool-Blend Blouson Jacket

In Army Green.

Buy Here : $515$361
Mr P Slim-Fit Merino Wool Rollneck Sweater
Mr P Slim-Fit Merino Wool Rollneck Sweater

In Ecru.

Buy Here : $205$144
Mr P Checked Wool-Blend Felt Coat￼
Mr P Checked Wool-Blend Felt Coat￼

In Camel.

Buy Here : $1,075$753
Mr P Slim-Fit Melangé Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweatpants
Mr P Slim-Fit Melangé Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweatpants

In Grey.

Buy Here : $295$148
Mr P Slim-Fit Mouline Wool and Silk-Blend Zip-Up Sweater
Mr P Slim-Fit Mouline Wool and Silk-Blend Zip-Up Sweater

In Brown.

Buy Here : $355$249

More Like This

Styles from Outdoor Voices' CloudKnight collection, currently up to 50% off.
Outdoor Voices Put Its Entire CloudKnit Collection on Sale
a collage of Vineyard Vines Fleeces for the entire family on a holiday background
Vineyard Vines’ Festive Fleeces Will Make Perfect Holiday Gifts for the Whole Family
a model in an Everlane sweater against a gradient background
Holy Holiday Knitwear! Everlane’s Sitewide Sale Includes Grade-A Cashmere

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

red Beats Studio Buds

$150$100

Add Some Color to Your Music With These Beats Studio Buds
Amazon - 75" Class Omni Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

$1,100$550

This 75″ 4K TV Is Now 50% Off at Best Buy
Cop Yeti’s Rambler Lowball Before It’s Gone for Good

$20$15

Cop Yeti’s Rambler Lowball Before It’s Gone for Good
Upgrade Your Tired Old Comforter and Save 20%

From Our Partner

Upgrade Your Tired Old Comforter and Save 20%
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas
12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica

Keep Reading

Mycologist and mushroom guru Larry Evans at the Telluride Mushroom Festival

Tracking Down the Shoeless Mushroom Guru of the West
Best TV Shows 2022

Our Favorite TV Shows of 2022
Cameron Robbie's tentacle piece

The True Story Behind the Reverse Art Heist That Went Viral on TikTok
A Whiskey Peaks glass with booze in it. The glassware is on sale at Huckberry.

Huckberry’s Whiskey Peaks Glassware Is on Sale, And They Make for a Perfect Gift
Styles from Outdoor Voices' CloudKnight collection, currently up to 50% off.

Outdoor Voices Put Its Entire CloudKnit Collection on Sale
a trio of Mr Porter jackets and sweaters on a tan checked background

Elevated Basics and Investment Outerwear Abound at Mr Porter’s Surprise Sale
A Classic Chicago Dog with Fries and a Beer

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago
Spread from The Finch

Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas
A sampling of the best stocking stuffers for women.

The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her

Trending

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas
12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica