This Big Ol’ Brooks Brothers Sale Is Particularly Presidential

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Real ‘heads will know that Brooks Brothers have been the official outfitters of the commander-in-chief since 1818, but even if you weren’t aware, we bet you’ll be interested to hear about their gigantic Presidents Day Sale. The heritage retailer is offering an abundance of wares up to 70% off, meaning constitutionally killer deals on ivy staples and surprisingly suave officewear alike.

We’re feeling particularly patriotic, so we’ve decided to hail the chiefs and round up a cabinet’s worth of F-22 deals — cozy knits, cozier chinos, and outerwear that’d blow Licnoln’s stovepipe straight off — for you to enjoy. Not enough? Shop the entirety of the sale for yourself here. Below, the 10 best deals from the gigantic Brooks Brothers Presidents Day Sale.