Menswear | February 17, 2023

This Big Ol’ Brooks Brothers Sale Is Particularly Presidential

Stand up and salute the sale

a collage of red and blue sweaters from Brooks Brothers on a star background
Stand up and salute the Brooks Brothers Presidents Day Sale.
Brooks Brothers/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Real ‘heads will know that Brooks Brothers have been the official outfitters of the commander-in-chief since 1818, but even if you weren’t aware, we bet you’ll be interested to hear about their gigantic Presidents Day Sale. The heritage retailer is offering an abundance of wares up to 70% off, meaning constitutionally killer deals on ivy staples and surprisingly suave officewear alike.

We’re feeling particularly patriotic, so we’ve decided to hail the chiefs and round up a cabinet’s worth of F-22 deals — cozy knits, cozier chinos, and outerwear that’d blow Licnoln’s stovepipe straight off — for you to enjoy. Not enough? Shop the entirety of the sale for yourself here. Below, the 10 best deals from the gigantic Brooks Brothers Presidents Day Sale.

Brooks Brothers Non-Iron Twill Stretch Madison Regular-Fit Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers Non-Iron Twill Stretch Madison Regular-Fit Dress Shirt
Buy Here : $128$49
Brooks Brothers Twill Check Top Coat
Brooks Brothers Twill Check Top Coat
Buy Here : $698$350
Brooks Brothers Cotton French Rib Sweatpants
Brooks Brothers Cotton French Rib Sweatpants
Buy Here : $118$35
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Cable Knit Sweater￼
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Cable Knit Sweater￼
Buy Here : $148$59
Brooks Brothers Non-Iron Stretch Milano Slim-Fit Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers Non-Iron Stretch Milano Slim-Fit Dress Shirt
Buy Here : $118$49
Brooks Brothers Knit Herringbone Suit Trousers￼
Brooks Brothers Knit Herringbone Suit Trousers￼
Buy Here : $198$59
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Wool-Cotton Knit Blazer
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Wool-Cotton Knit Blazer
Buy Here : $498$300
Brooks Brothers Cotton Broadcloth Stripe Boxers￼
Brooks Brothers Cotton Broadcloth Stripe Boxers￼
Buy Here : $35$10
Brooks Brothers Milano Slim-Fit Dobby English Collar Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers Milano Slim-Fit Dobby English Collar Dress Shirt
Buy Here : $148$59
Brooks Brothers Reversible Down Puffer Jacket￼
Brooks Brothers Reversible Down Puffer Jacket￼
Buy Here : $198$99

