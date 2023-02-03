InsideHook
Menswear | February 3, 2023 11:50 am

6 Denim Deals, All Under $60, From Abercrombie’s Gigantic Jeans Sale

The best time to refresh your denim? Right now.

A collage of the Abercrombie & Fitch jeans on sale on a blue textured background
Jeans galore are on sale at Abercrombie, most under $60.
Abercrombie/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Jeans, jeans, jeans! Come get your jeans! We’re singing it from the metaphorical rooftops because today, Abercrombie’s got the denim deals, with the brand offering 25% off their already affordable denim in virtually every fit, wash and size you could ask for. Unsure of sizing or styling? Abercrombie is also offering free shipping and returns with every denim purchase. Zero potential for buyer’s remorse. Whether you count yourself among the workwear-ish straight-fit guys or identify as a typical slim slicker, there’s a slightly stretchy, very comfortable pair for you below.

Seeing as we were already shopping (winter has been unkind to our selvedge), we’ve taken the liberty of highlighting some of the best deals we spotted at Abercrombie & Fitch’s massive jeans sale. If you just need more denim deals, you can shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, six denim deals, all under $60, from the sitewide Abercrombie jeans sale.

Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Straight Jean
Buy Here : $79$59
Abercrombie & Fitch Slim Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Slim Jean
Buy Here : $79$59
Abercrombie & Fitch Loose Workwear Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Loose Workwear Jean
Buy Here : $80$60
Abercrombie & Fitch Slim Taper Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Slim Taper Jean
Buy Here : $80$60
Abercrombie & Fitch Super Skinny Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Super Skinny Jean
Buy Here : $79$59
Abercrombie & Fitch Athletic Slim Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Athletic Slim Jean
Buy Here : $80$60

