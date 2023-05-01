Why We’re Gifting Flowers From UrbanStems This Mother’s Day

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There is an abundance of online flower shops to source your Mother’s Day, anniversary, Valentine’s Day, birthday and “just because” bouquets. But the sheer number of options could leave you exactly where you started: unsure about where to get flowers from. That’s why we’re helping you narrow it down to one.

When we want to send a one-of-a-kind arrangement, we head over to UrbanStems. The online gifting company makes sending unique, farm-sourced flower bouquets a pretty seamless endeavor (especially if you completely dropped the ball and need to send a flower arrangement ASAP.) Here’s how UrbanStems stands out from other online florists:

Why UrbanStems?

With seemingly infinite arrangement options, UrbanStems offers stunning, colorful bouquets you won’t find anywhere else. That’s because the company works with premium designers to offer customers specialized flower arrangements and curated plants to fit every taste and occasion. Their rotating selection of seasonal bouquets and gifts are all sourced and designed in-house.

Speaking of plants, unlike a lot of online flower shops UrbanStems boasts a solid collection of plants. From cacti to orchids, UrbanStems has a plant to fit their preference.

Fresh flowers, guaranteed. UrbanStems works with Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to cut out the middleman and support workers directly. Also, this ensures consumers are only getting the freshest flowers available.

Whoops — need to send an arrangement, like, today? UrbanStems offers same-day delivery in New York City and DC, making gifting a thoughtful bouquet of farm-fresh flowers a quick and easy process.

Each order arrives in a durable, decorative cardboard box with an envelope containing care tips for your gift and a message from the sender.

UrbanStems’ collection of vases is also quite remarkable. You don’t have to send your arrangement with a vase, however, the brand has some of the chicest, coolest-looking vases we’ve seen from an online florist. Besides, a vase really ties the whole gift together, don’t you think?

Nationwide orders ship in this eye-catching pink box. UrbanStems

Even if you’ve already bought the mother in your life something special, we’d implore you to go that extra mile and surprise her with a special botanical gift this Mother’s Day.

You can shop UrbanStems’ entire catalog of flower and plant offerings here, or see below for our top gift picks from the online flower shop.

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts From UrbanStems