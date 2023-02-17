InsideHook
Looking to Buy a Mattress This Weekend? These Brands Are Having Presidents Day Sales.

Sleep on a brand new mattress, not on these deals

Eight Sleep mattress
Eight Sleep's Pod 3 Mattress is now $200 off.
Eight Sleep
This Presidents Day, celebrate our forefathers by enjoying the long weekend, doing absolutely nothing! My idea of a perfect day doing jack all is me nestled up in my cozy bed, lounging on my Casper mattress and scrolling on TikTok till my fingers get tired, then taking a nap. I’d recommend everyone do the same.

Now, this day of relaxation requires one very important thing: a super comfortable mattress that will not only lull you to sleep with its softness but support your back, neck and various bones and ligaments, so you’re not waking up all achy and breaky.

Luckily, this weekend there are a plethora of top-rated online mattress brands hosting insane sales on their best-selling hybrid and all-foam mattresses, sleep accessories and more. So go treat yourself to an award-winning mattress from these various retailers below:

The Best Presidents Day 2023 Mattress Deals

Allswell: Use code SWEETDEAL to take 20% off all hybrid mattresses starting from $271, plus free shipping on orders over $35.

Amerisleep: Save $450 on the brand’s award-winning soft, cooling and supportive mattresses.

Avocado: Everything is 10% off sitewide with code SAVE10, meaning you can save a whopping $880 on a new mattress.

Bear: 35% off all American-made sleeping products.

Birch: Take $25% off any of the brand’s certified natural and organic mattresses — and get two free Eco-Rest pillows. That’s savings over $900.

Casper: The popular DTC brand is taking 20% off all of its top-rated mattresses, and 25% off its best-selling Original Hybrid mattress which you can cop for just $971.

Eight Sleep: Save up to $200 on the Pod 3 — a technologically advanced mattress designed to improve sleep quality.

Floyd: Detroit-based furniture brand Floyd is taking 20% off all of its modern, modular home goods and 25% off sectionals. This includes its hybrid mattress and handsome platform bed frame.

Helix: The personalized mattress brand is taking 25% off its doctor-recommended mattress and is throwing in two free Dream Pillows.

Lessa: Save up to $700 on expert-recommended hybrid mattresses and snag two free pillows, saving you up to $978 in total.

Mattress Firm: There are a ton of savings happening over at Mattress Firm, where you can save up to 60%.

Nectar: You’ll get 33% off everything, including Nectar’s premium mattresses and bedding accessories

Nest Bedding: Shop organic, sustainable mattresses and save up to 60%.

Purple: Take up to $900 off Purple’s mattress sets: $400 off supportive-yet-soft mattresses made with the brand’s special  Purple GelFlex Grid, plus $500 off an adjustable base.

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets.

Tuft and Needle: Up to $625 off customer-fave mattresses and 30% off pillows, mattress toppers and more sleep accessories.

Zoma: Designed to provide performance-enhancing sleep, Zoma’s sports mattresses are $150 off with code WIN150.

