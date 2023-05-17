InsideHook
Floyd’s Innovative Furniture Is All on Sale for Memorial Day

'Cause even your home needs a Hot Girl Summer glow-up

Floyd's Sink Down Sectional, now 30% off during Floyd's Memorial Day Weekend sale
The Floyd Sink Down Sectional is now 30% off.
Floyd
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Detroit-based furniture brand Floyd offers modern, modular home goods with a unique design ethos: friendly, approachable and sustainable furniture that’s built to last. Currently, the brand is hosting its Memorial Day Sale, where you can save 30% on all sections and 20% on the rest of Floyd’s snazzy home offerings.

Beyond the brand’s sections, the discounts apply to sofas, shelves, tables, mattresses, platform beds, outdoor furniture and other assorted home goods — all intuitively designed to not only look good but to be assembled and disassembled with incredible ease, often without needing to reach for your tool belt.

You can shop the entire sale here, or check out our top picks below.

Floyd Platform Bed Frame
Floyd Platform Bed Frame
Shop Here
Floyd Sink Down Sectional
Floyd Sink Down Sectional
Buy Here : $3,220$2,254
Floyd Coffee Table
Floyd Coffee Table
Buy Here : $455$364
Floyd Peak Rug￼
Floyd Peak Rug￼
Buy Here : $595$476
Floyd Three Unit Dresser
Floyd Three Unit Dresser
Buy Here : $4,500$3,600

