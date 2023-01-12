The 15 Best Throw Blankets to Cozify Your Home This Winter

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s wintertime….do you know where your throws are? Seriously, a good blanket, one unattached to your bedspread, is a necessity for any sensible abode during the cold months, and not just an $11 Ikea piece you grabbed in college. Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with that TJ Maxx throw (we own a couple ourselves). But you, an evolved human with disposable income, should probably be investing in something a tad bit nicer — that is, if you’re not already. After all, the best throw blankets are so much more than a utility to keep your tootsies warm. They’re an aesthetic addition to your living room, a much-needed cover for your thrifted couch, even a low-key tapestry for your cabin upstate.

And you, dear reader, are in luck: hundred-year-old heritage mills — like Pendleton, Woolrich and Faribault — are enjoying a renaissance, reviving venerable styles in top-notch virgin wool. Meanwhile, upstarts like Best Made and Rumpl are churning out outdoor-worthy throws perfect for camping trips and rugged mancaves alike. And design houses like Olivia Wendel or SAVED are throwing all sorts of jungle cats on blankets these days, making art pieces that you can easily hang above the mantle, assuming you won’t be needing them on the couch.

Across the board, the blankets will keep your whole body warm, not just your toes. They’re made of organic cotton or merino wool, and lined with upcycled linen or toasty sherpa. They’re cozy as hell. But they’ve got character, too. They were made by thoughtful people who actually care about blankets, a niche world-interest as it may seem. And they’ve got a life expectancy that’ll outlast the new decade, if not a few more after that. Below, find the best throw blankets to last your through this winter and beyond.

Faribault opened way back in 1865 in Minnesota and hasn’t slowed down since. Its blankets have been “moth-proof” since the ’50s (that’s a real thing) and today most of its styles are made from a merino wool-cotton blend, surrounded by whipstitch edging, and dressed in simple designs that pretty effortlessly pump life into a room.

Rumpl’s original product may be a tried-and-tested piece of outdoor gear, but their space-printed Puffy Blanket makes for a fine visual addition to any upstate cabin.

Woven from a cloud-esque boucle (for those unfamiliar with the fabric, it essentially entails big ol’ looks of cushy alpaca yarn), Parachute’s cozy throw is the perfect over-the-couch quilt to have laying around for chilly morning and movie nights.

Most designs in the textile industry are conceived digitally. Not so for New Haven-based artist Olivia Wendel, who hand-paints wildlife and other figures on flat paper before transferring them to USA-grown cotton picnic blankets. She’s mastered felines.

Remember your classic L.L. Bean flannel? The Maine-based heritage company offers the same heavy mix of flannel and toasty sherpa for a throw straight out of a ’90s catalog, perfect for hot chocolate by the fireplace and so much more.

Named for the aforementioned Faribault Mill from which Best Made commissioned said weave, this throw blanket is made from 100% domestic wool by fifth-generation American weavers. It’s heavy, massive and oh-so cozy.

We’re not saying that you have to bury your face in this faux fur Quice throw…just that we wouldn’t judge if you did. Affordable and soft, it’s a strong addition to any cozy-forward apartment (and an excellent gift).

A mic-drop blanket from probably the most famous wool mill in the States. Pendleton’s Pacific Northwest factory has been churning out 100% Americana for over a hundred years, and there’s no better way to quickly inject a bit of the West into your home. Expect a cotton and virgin wool blend that can cover a twin bed. Keep it in the bedroom, drape it over your couch, hang it from your wall. It’ll stunt no matter what.

Coyuchi earns the “Best Looking” superlative on many an InsideHook review, and the aesthetes at the 30-year-old NorCal brand brought that same sensibility to this hand-stitched organic cotton throw. This one could capably handle afternoons on the beach, in case you want to get some year-round use.

This family-owned brand’s been churning out cozy wool wares since a large swarth of the United States was still called “Michigan Territory,” and while this specific buffalo plaid number was stitched Italy, it’s 100% wool double-face fabric feels more all-American than ever.

Blacksaw was born on a surf trip to South America and makes a variety of alpaca-woven fleece throws. The vibe here is minimalist, pared-back, decluttered; it’s what you’d probably find folded at the end of your bed on a coastal wellness retreat, especially considering that this specific model is made from recycled scraps using factory off-cuts that would have otherwise ended up in a landfill.

Faherty works closely with native designers to craft some serious blankets, and the Adirondack Blanket is no exception: designed by and named for Doug Good Feather, founder of the Lakota Way Healing Center, the quilt is custom-woven on looms using long-staple cotton yarns, and brush-finished for a time-worn feel.

Life imitates art, and Elanor Prtichard’s Dovetail throw — woven in a small traditional mill in the British Isle — belongs in a damn museum. Its woodwork patterning looks straight out of a “so-aesthetic-you’re-jealous” apartment TikToks, and its double woven construction adds a cozy weight and hefty texture to any space.

Yes, Brooklinen’s throw is wool, but not the scratchy kind you’d find in your grandparent’s closet. Insulating and spun soft, this made in Germany (by a 100-year-old family mill, no less) double-faced blanket is worth every penny.

The Hicus goats of Mongolia’s grassland steppe grow thick coats to make it through the country’s brief, polar vortex winters, then shed that hair when the sunny days arrive. The result makes some of the best cashmere in the world. Gramercy Park-based design house SAVED has family in Mongolia and works with local tradeswoman to make heritage pieces with punchy designs. This one could end up draped across a couch or bed, if you’re so inclined (it’s certainly soft enough) but we’d probably hang it in all its glory as a tapestry.