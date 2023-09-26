InsideHook
The 13 Best Bar Carts for Any Budget

From $50 to $11K, these are the best carts to store your bottles and bar accessories

four different bar carts
We have bar cart picks, from $50 to $11K
By Kirk Miller

We’ve given you some solid advice on how to stock your bar cart. The next most important question: What type of bar cart are you going to use to house all these important bar items?

Now, when I say “cart” I’m honoring that word. These bar vessels have wheels and, ostensibly, offer a portable option for serving drinks. I’m sure we’ll get to bar cabinets at another point, but for now, we’re focusing on trolleys and carts that you could move around. Given their modest size, carts also force you to focus and only keep what you need.

We’ve tried to recommend a bar cart for whatever budget you currently operate under, whether it’s under three figures or sky’s the limit. Either way, we hope you find these carts useful and aesthetically pleasing — after all, how you’re served is an equally important part of your drinks experience.

Moore & Giles Rivermont Rolling Bar Cart
Moore & Giles Rivermont Rolling Bar Cart
Moore & Giles

Moore & Giles Rivermont Rolling Bar Cart

Made-to-order, there are 25 different styles of this rolling cart, which is handmade in Texas out of walnut, brass and leather.

BUY HERE: $9,950
Gatsby Gold Bar Cart
Gatsby Gold Bar Cart
Etsy

Gatsby Gold Bar Cart

Best for tight spaces and lovers of vintage style, this foldable cart features a gold vacuum-plated finish with fluted glass.

BUY HERE: $370
Squiggle Bar Cart
Squiggle Bar Cart
Urban Outfitters

Squiggle Bar Cart

This affordable three-level option features a trio of glass shelves framed by powder-coated metal and a wavy design on top.

BUY HERE: $299 $100
Burrow Dram Bar Cart
Burrow Dram Bar Cart
Burrow

Burrow Dram Bar Cart

Easy to assemble, Burrow’s bar cart features two bend plywood trays inside a powder-coated metal frame, with cut-outs for easy cleaning.

BUY HERE: $399
Ralph Lauren Duke Bar Cart
Ralph Lauren Duke Bar Cart
Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Duke Bar Cart

With each unit individually produced, the vintage-styled Duke bar cart is accented with polished stainless steel trim and features three shelves and an eight-bottle rack.

BUY HERE: $11,045
Fae 2-Tier Bar Cart
Fae 2-Tier Bar Cart
Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Fae 2-Tier Bar Cart

This two-tiered, brass-plated bar cart features leather and gold accents, and its handles are wrapped in cognac leather to provide a sturdy grip.

BUY HERE: $699
Norma Bar Cart
Norma Bar Cart
Anthropologie

Norma Bar Cart

A grooved trim lines the edge of this spacious cart, which is finished with brass accents.

BUY HERE: $798
Umbra Shift Bellwood Bar Cart
Umbra Shift Bellwood Bar Cart
2Modern

Umbra Shift Bellwood Bar Cart

It’s all about accessibility here. The rubber-rimmed wheels make this funky cart easy to move around. And the tray are removable, so cleaning and serving is a snap.

BUY HERE: $180
Burwell Marble Bar Cart
Burwell Marble Bar Cart
Pottery Barn

Burwell Marble Bar Cart

A sturdy iron frame holds up tops made of sealed, polished marble. At 86 lbs., this one’s built for durability and heft.

BUY HERE: $899
Authentic Metal Bar Cart
Authentic Metal Bar Cart
Wayfair

Authentic Metal Bar Cart

Your most colorful options, these carts (available in coral and power blue) are made from steel with powder-coating. This two-level design offers a slight lip on the shelves and four clear, lockable casters.

BUY HERE: $190 $105
Longday Bar Cart
Longday Bar Cart
Blu Dot

Longday Bar Cart

The solid teak wheels are the standout here on this powder-coated aluminum frame. There’s also a cutting board tucked neatly inside the top shelf for slicing and serving. 

BUY HERE: $695
Halden Outdoor Bar Cart
Halden Outdoor Bar Cart
West Elm

Halden Outdoor Bar Cart

As the name implies, this one is ideal for poolside imbibing. The Scandinavian-styled frame features a mix of mahogany wood and powder-coated aluminum.

BUY HERE: $499
Novogratz Helix
Novogratz Helix Utility Cart
Amazon

Novogratz Helix Utility Cart

Your budget pick, this verstaile three-leveled cart features shelves with wrap-around bars for extra bottle security.

BUY HERE: $70 $51

