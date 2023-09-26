The 13 Best Bar Carts for Any Budget

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We’ve given you some solid advice on how to stock your bar cart. The next most important question: What type of bar cart are you going to use to house all these important bar items?

Now, when I say “cart” I’m honoring that word. These bar vessels have wheels and, ostensibly, offer a portable option for serving drinks. I’m sure we’ll get to bar cabinets at another point, but for now, we’re focusing on trolleys and carts that you could move around. Given their modest size, carts also force you to focus and only keep what you need.

14 Items to Stock Your Bar Cart Like a Pro From strainers to bottles to glasses, this is the best way to stock your bar cart

We’ve tried to recommend a bar cart for whatever budget you currently operate under, whether it’s under three figures or sky’s the limit. Either way, we hope you find these carts useful and aesthetically pleasing — after all, how you’re served is an equally important part of your drinks experience.

Moore & Giles Rivermont Rolling Bar Cart Moore & Giles

Moore & Giles Rivermont Rolling Bar Cart

Made-to-order, there are 25 different styles of this rolling cart, which is handmade in Texas out of walnut, brass and leather.

Gatsby Gold Bar Cart Etsy

Gatsby Gold Bar Cart

Best for tight spaces and lovers of vintage style, this foldable cart features a gold vacuum-plated finish with fluted glass.

Squiggle Bar Cart Urban Outfitters

Squiggle Bar Cart

This affordable three-level option features a trio of glass shelves framed by powder-coated metal and a wavy design on top.

Burrow Dram Bar Cart Burrow

Burrow Dram Bar Cart

Easy to assemble, Burrow’s bar cart features two bend plywood trays inside a powder-coated metal frame, with cut-outs for easy cleaning.

Ralph Lauren Duke Bar Cart Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Duke Bar Cart

With each unit individually produced, the vintage-styled Duke bar cart is accented with polished stainless steel trim and features three shelves and an eight-bottle rack.

Fae 2-Tier Bar Cart Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Fae 2-Tier Bar Cart

This two-tiered, brass-plated bar cart features leather and gold accents, and its handles are wrapped in cognac leather to provide a sturdy grip.

Norma Bar Cart Anthropologie

Norma Bar Cart

A grooved trim lines the edge of this spacious cart, which is finished with brass accents.

Umbra Shift Bellwood Bar Cart 2Modern

Umbra Shift Bellwood Bar Cart

It’s all about accessibility here. The rubber-rimmed wheels make this funky cart easy to move around. And the tray are removable, so cleaning and serving is a snap.

Burwell Marble Bar Cart Pottery Barn

Burwell Marble Bar Cart

A sturdy iron frame holds up tops made of sealed, polished marble. At 86 lbs., this one’s built for durability and heft.

Authentic Metal Bar Cart Wayfair

Authentic Metal Bar Cart

Your most colorful options, these carts (available in coral and power blue) are made from steel with powder-coating. This two-level design offers a slight lip on the shelves and four clear, lockable casters.

Longday Bar Cart Blu Dot

Longday Bar Cart

The solid teak wheels are the standout here on this powder-coated aluminum frame. There’s also a cutting board tucked neatly inside the top shelf for slicing and serving.

Halden Outdoor Bar Cart West Elm

Halden Outdoor Bar Cart

As the name implies, this one is ideal for poolside imbibing. The Scandinavian-styled frame features a mix of mahogany wood and powder-coated aluminum.

Novogratz Helix Utility Cart Amazon

Novogratz Helix Utility Cart

Your budget pick, this verstaile three-leveled cart features shelves with wrap-around bars for extra bottle security.