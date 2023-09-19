InsideHook
Booze | September 19, 2023 11:09 am

14 Items You Definitely Need in Your Bar Cart

From strainers to bottles to glasses, this is the best way to stock your bar cart

Various bar tools and booze bottles, ideal for a bar cart
Your bar cart needs more than booze
Photo illustration
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

After you’ve found the ideal bar cart, the real fun begins. How are you going to stock it?  You’ll need bottles. You’ll want some bar accessories. And then you’ll want the advice of drinks professionals. That part we’ve already accomplished: A little while back we asked some of our favorite people in the industry how to Marie Kondo your bar cart. Basically, ​​remove what is no longer serving you (literally and philosophically), stock the bar with what you’d need to make your four or five favorite drinks — and keep the open vermouth in a fridge for heaven’s sake. 

How to Marie Kondo Your Home Bar
How to Marie Kondo Your Home Bar

A bar pro’s guide to the perfect minimalist liquor cabinet

So, a quick shopping list for your bar cart would include:

  • Nosing glasses
  • Martini glasses
  • Highballs glasses
  • Old Fashioned glasses 
  • Bitters
  • Bar spoon 
  • Jiggers
  • Mixing glass
  • Ice bucket/tongs
  • Two sets of shakers
  • Hawthorne strainer
  • Julep strainer
  • Mesh strainer
  • 4-5 spirits bottles 

Anything that should go in the fridge (like the aforementioned vermouth, mixers, limes, etc.) or freezer (ice) we’ll forego for now, but you should have those items on hand.

The Glencairn
The Glencairn
Amazon

Nosing Glass: The Glencairn (Set of 2)

There are fancier versions, but stick with the glass that you’ll find at pretty much any whisky festival around the world.

BUY HERE: $25 $20
NUDE Vintage
NUDE Vintage
Amazon

Martini Glass: NUDE Vintage (Set of 2)

This retro crystalline duo is a bit taller, heavier and sturdier than the usual martini glass — and aesthetically quite striking. Note: If you really want things to match on your cart, you could honestly get most of your glassware from NUDE

BUY HERE: $43 $26
Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Highball Glass
Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Highball Glass
Amazon

Highball Glass: Riedel Drink-Specific Glassware Highball Glass (Set of 2)

Whisky highballs are great, but you can use these glasses for pretty much any spirit. Riedel makes some of our favorite wine glasses, but they also have a collection of drinks-specific glassware that they made with spirits specialist Zane Harris, all designed with the “size, shape, volume and capacity for ice” in mind.

BUY HERE: $45
Stolzle New York Bar Double Old Fashioned Glasses
Stolzle New York Bar Double Old Fashioned Glasses
Amazon

Old Fashioned Glass: Stolzle New York Bar Double Old Fashioned Glasses (Set of 6)

If you want something a little different, try these dishwasher-safe glasses, which hold up to 11 ounces capacity and feature a weighted bottom. (You probably don’t need all six for the cart, but we do like these as everyday drinking glasses as well.)

BUY HERE: $47
Hella 5-Flavor Bar Cocktail Bitters Set
Hella 5-Flavor Bar Cocktail Bitters Set
Boisson

Bitters: Hella 5-Flavor Bar Cocktail Bitters Set

You’ll want variety. Each set from Hella features five 1.7oz bottles of Smoked Chili, Citrus, Aromatic, Orange and Ginger bitters.

BUY HERE: $40
Barfly Muddle Bar Spoon
Barfly Muddle Bar Spoon
Amazon

Bar spoon: Barfly Muddle Bar Spoon

Besides being available in multiple colorways, we like the Barfly for its dual weighted ends, twisted metal design (which makes gripping easy) and the muddler on the end.

BUY HERE: $20
Cocktail Kingdom Japanese Style Jiggers
Cocktail Kingdom Japanese Style Jiggers
Cocktail Kingdom

Jiggers: Cocktail Kingdom Japanese Style Jiggers

Available in multiple sizes, these stainless steel feature interior markings so you can get precise measurements down to the quarter-ounce. They’re also available in copper-plated, gold-plated and matte black versions.

BUY HERE: $10-$27
Viski Extra Large Crystal Mixing Glass
Viski Extra Large Crystal Mixing Glass
Boisson

Mixing glass: Viski Extra Large Crystal Mixing Glass

This 800-milliliter mixing glass can accommodate a couple of drinks. It features a thickset base, precision pour spout and geometrically faceted sides.

BUY HERE: $43
Tiken 3L Double-Wall Vacuum Insulated Ice Bucket
Tiken 3L Double-Wall Vacuum Insulated Ice Bucket
Amazon

Ice bucket: Tiken 3L Double-Wall Vacuum Insulated Ice Bucket

This is a versatile stainless steel ice bucket, featuring tongs with extra sharp teeth (for holding ice) and a strainer at the bottom that separates the ice from melted water. 

BUY HERE: $47 $44
Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker
Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker
Amazon

Shaker: Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker

If you’re a drinks pro, you might want to consider a Boston shaker set like this well-regarded one from Cocktail Kingdom. But if want something with versatility that’s simpler to use, which has a double-wall vacuum insulated design (good for your hands, though it does make it more difficult to know how chilled your drink is getting), a no-leak twist lock lid and a measuring top that doubles as a jigger. 

BUY HERE: $70
Cocktail Kingdom Buswell 4-Prong Hawthorne Strainer
Cocktail Kingdom Buswell 4-Prong Hawthorne Strainer
Amazon

Hawthorne Strainer: Cocktail Kingdom Buswell 4-Prong Hawthorne Strainer

Available in multiple styles, the industry-loved Buswell fits most mixing glasses and has a nice heft to it.

BUY HERE: $25
A Bar Above Julep Strainer
A Bar Above Julep Strainer
Amazon

Julep Strainer: A Bar Above Professional Bartender Julep Strainer

Ergonomically designed and a good fit for most mixing glasses, this Julep strainer has a large face and small holes — the better to filter out ice particles.

BUY HERE: $12
Viski Cone Strainer
Viski Cone Strainer
Amazon

Mesh Strainer: Viski Cone Strainer

This professional-grade stainless steel mesh strainer can accommodate a full drink in a single pour.

BUY HERE: $15 $13
five bottles of booze
A versatile starter kit for your booze
Photo illustration

Your booze: Whatever you want, but keep it versatile

The most important thing on your bar cart? The actual alcohol. As we’ve said before, you should have the bottles in your cart that can easily make your four or five favorite drinks. We tend to like spirits that are versatile in cocktails but good on their own, easily available, modestly over-proofed (so they stand up in drinks) and decently priced. With that in mind, we’d suggest Ten to One (rum), Wild Turkey 101 (bourbon), Ford’s (gin), El Luchador Blanco (tequila) and Absolut Elyx (vodka), but you can really choose what you want.

BUY FROM DRIZLY

More Like This

rarely used liquors
10 Bottles of Liquor That Everyone Owns But No One Ever Uses (Until Now)
Bartending tools
How to Replace Proper Barware With What You've Got Lying Around the House
Booze Gifts Hero
19 Gifts to Give His Bar Cart a Much-Needed Refresh

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

TikTok Loves This Travel Backpack. It’s Currently Just $30 at Amazon

$37$30

TikTok Loves This Travel Backpack. It’s Currently Just $30 at Amazon
Vacation Super Spritz SPF 50

$24$17

The Best SPF Face Mist We’ve Ever Tried Is 30% Off
Bose 700

$329$229

Grab Bose’s 700 Headphones for Just $229
Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer

$100$66

Save 34% on This Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why Apple’s New USB-C Cables Are So Expensive
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States
Are We About to See the Oregon-Idaho Border Transform?
In Florida, Classic British Cars Get a 21st Century Facelift
The Best Everyday Sneaker: Hoka Clifton 9

Keep Reading

Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz celebrate on the podium after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

F1 Is Sweeping the Country. It Has a Long Way to Go.
Unlikable artists in movies

Unlikable Artists Are Getting Their Close-Up in 2023
From Lucie storefront

This $12 Slice of Cake Will Transport You to the French Countryside
If you're not drinking Piquepool, Pais or Rossese, you're missing out

10 Wildly Underrated Wine Grape Varieties, According to Sommeliers
Justin Jefferson of the Vikings catches the ball against the Eagles.

The Top NFL Storylines of Week 2: Puka Nacua, Justin Jefferson and More
Various bar tools and booze bottles, ideal for a bar cart

14 Items You Definitely Need in Your Bar Cart
a collage of heavy tees on a sky blue background

The 20 Best Heavyweight T-Shirts That Are as Comfy as a Weighted Blanket
Corn dog being held outside of Fletcher's

35 Wacky and Wonderful Foods to Eat at the Texas State Fair
Harry Caray statue outside Wrigley Field

A DIY Tour of 150 Years of Chicago Baseball History

Trending

Why Apple’s New USB-C Cables Are So Expensive
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States
Are We About to See the Oregon-Idaho Border Transform?
In Florida, Classic British Cars Get a 21st Century Facelift
The Best Everyday Sneaker: Hoka Clifton 9