After you’ve found the ideal bar cart, the real fun begins. How are you going to stock it? You’ll need bottles. You’ll want some bar accessories. And then you’ll want the advice of drinks professionals. That part we’ve already accomplished: A little while back we asked some of our favorite people in the industry how to Marie Kondo your bar cart. Basically, ​​remove what is no longer serving you (literally and philosophically), stock the bar with what you’d need to make your four or five favorite drinks — and keep the open vermouth in a fridge for heaven’s sake.

So, a quick shopping list for your bar cart would include:

Nosing glasses

Martini glasses

Highballs glasses

Old Fashioned glasses

Bitters

Bar spoon

Jiggers

Mixing glass

Ice bucket/tongs

Two sets of shakers

Hawthorne strainer

Julep strainer

Mesh strainer

4-5 spirits bottles

Anything that should go in the fridge (like the aforementioned vermouth, mixers, limes, etc.) or freezer (ice) we’ll forego for now, but you should have those items on hand.

The Glencairn Amazon

Nosing Glass: The Glencairn (Set of 2)

There are fancier versions, but stick with the glass that you’ll find at pretty much any whisky festival around the world.

NUDE Vintage Amazon

Martini Glass: NUDE Vintage (Set of 2)

This retro crystalline duo is a bit taller, heavier and sturdier than the usual martini glass — and aesthetically quite striking. Note: If you really want things to match on your cart, you could honestly get most of your glassware from NUDE.

Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Highball Glass Amazon

Highball Glass: Riedel Drink-Specific Glassware Highball Glass (Set of 2)

Whisky highballs are great, but you can use these glasses for pretty much any spirit. Riedel makes some of our favorite wine glasses, but they also have a collection of drinks-specific glassware that they made with spirits specialist Zane Harris, all designed with the “size, shape, volume and capacity for ice” in mind.

Stolzle New York Bar Double Old Fashioned Glasses Amazon

Old Fashioned Glass: Stolzle New York Bar Double Old Fashioned Glasses (Set of 6)

If you want something a little different, try these dishwasher-safe glasses, which hold up to 11 ounces capacity and feature a weighted bottom. (You probably don’t need all six for the cart, but we do like these as everyday drinking glasses as well.)

Hella 5-Flavor Bar Cocktail Bitters Set Boisson

Bitters: Hella 5-Flavor Bar Cocktail Bitters Set

You’ll want variety. Each set from Hella features five 1.7oz bottles of Smoked Chili, Citrus, Aromatic, Orange and Ginger bitters.

Barfly Muddle Bar Spoon Amazon

Bar spoon: Barfly Muddle Bar Spoon

Besides being available in multiple colorways, we like the Barfly for its dual weighted ends, twisted metal design (which makes gripping easy) and the muddler on the end.

Cocktail Kingdom Japanese Style Jiggers Cocktail Kingdom

Jiggers: Cocktail Kingdom Japanese Style Jiggers

Available in multiple sizes, these stainless steel feature interior markings so you can get precise measurements down to the quarter-ounce. They’re also available in copper-plated, gold-plated and matte black versions.

Viski Extra Large Crystal Mixing Glass Boisson

Mixing glass: Viski Extra Large Crystal Mixing Glass

This 800-milliliter mixing glass can accommodate a couple of drinks. It features a thickset base, precision pour spout and geometrically faceted sides.

Tiken 3L Double-Wall Vacuum Insulated Ice Bucket Amazon

Ice bucket: Tiken 3L Double-Wall Vacuum Insulated Ice Bucket

This is a versatile stainless steel ice bucket, featuring tongs with extra sharp teeth (for holding ice) and a strainer at the bottom that separates the ice from melted water.

Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker Amazon

Shaker: Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker

If you’re a drinks pro, you might want to consider a Boston shaker set like this well-regarded one from Cocktail Kingdom. But if want something with versatility that’s simpler to use, which has a double-wall vacuum insulated design (good for your hands, though it does make it more difficult to know how chilled your drink is getting), a no-leak twist lock lid and a measuring top that doubles as a jigger.

Cocktail Kingdom Buswell 4-Prong Hawthorne Strainer Amazon

Hawthorne Strainer: Cocktail Kingdom Buswell 4-Prong Hawthorne Strainer

Available in multiple styles, the industry-loved Buswell fits most mixing glasses and has a nice heft to it.

A Bar Above Julep Strainer Amazon

Julep Strainer: A Bar Above Professional Bartender Julep Strainer

Ergonomically designed and a good fit for most mixing glasses, this Julep strainer has a large face and small holes — the better to filter out ice particles.

Viski Cone Strainer Amazon

Mesh Strainer: Viski Cone Strainer

This professional-grade stainless steel mesh strainer can accommodate a full drink in a single pour.

A versatile starter kit for your booze Photo illustration

Your booze: Whatever you want, but keep it versatile

The most important thing on your bar cart? The actual alcohol. As we’ve said before, you should have the bottles in your cart that can easily make your four or five favorite drinks. We tend to like spirits that are versatile in cocktails but good on their own, easily available, modestly over-proofed (so they stand up in drinks) and decently priced. With that in mind, we’d suggest Ten to One (rum), Wild Turkey 101 (bourbon), Ford’s (gin), El Luchador Blanco (tequila) and Absolut Elyx (vodka), but you can really choose what you want.