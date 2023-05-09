InsideHook
Save Up to $775 at Tuft & Needle’s Memorial Day Sale

Don't sleep on this Tuft & Needle sale

Tuft & Needle’s Memorial Day sale is here, featuring savings of hundreds of dollars on their mattresses, bedding, furniture and accessories. The Legacy Hybrid Mattress, which offers bounce-back support and comfort is up to $775 off, while the Mint Hybrid Mattress is up to $700 off and was designed with a cooling effect and offers precise pressure relief.

The brand also has weighted blankets, linen sheet sets, toddler sheet sets and much more with discounts up to 40% off. Some of our favorites are below, but you can also check out the entire sale here. It runs through May 29th so you’ve got some time, but be forewarned that things will sell fast.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle Legacy Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle : $1,795$1,257
Tuft & Needle Legacy T&N Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle Legacy T&N Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle : $1,395$919
Tuft & Needle Weighted Blanket
Tuft & Needle Weighted Blanket
Tuft & Needle : $220$154
Tuft & Needle T&N Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle T&N Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle : $895$716
Tuft & Needle Linen Sham Sheet
Tuft & Needle Linen Sham Sheet
Tuft & Needle : $70$42

