Home & Design | April 26, 2023 11:17 am

All the Best Outdoor Furniture Deals From Wayfair’s Way Day Sale

Outfitting your backyard has never been...er, cheaper

Calling all backyarders — Wayfair's Way Day deals on outdoor furniture are, in a world, cheap.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Ready those credit cards, homedwellers, ’cause Way Day is back. Wayfair’s annual blowout event has returned — albeit for just two days, April 26-27 — with deals on everything from pretty much anything else you could dream of.

Stellar is the smattering of outdoor furniture (summer is right around the corner, you know) at doorbuster prices, enough so that we’ve taken the time to round up the best picks and share them with you, our cherished, couch-less outdoor reader. Browse deals porch gear, lawn chairs and more, but remember: the massive sale will be over before you know it. Below, the best outdoor furniture deals from Wayfair’s Way Day 2023.

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals From Way Day 2023:

Wayfair : $938$330
Wayfair : $510$370
Wayfair : $1,659$600
Wayfair : $6,900$4,573
Wayfair : $370$209
Wayfair : $194$124
Wayfair : $150$64
Wayfair : $900$440
Wayfair : $388$190

