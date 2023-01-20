InsideHook
16 of Our Favorite Home Design Picks for Under $500

A range options to spruce up your pad, all under $500

Three home design decor items on a green and yellow background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Geoff Nudelman @nvdel

You can accumulate a lot of junk over the course of the year. From clothes to throw pillows to vacation mugs that your family brought back from a trip. While all of these things can have sentimental value, there is something to be said about taking a step back and reconsidering how your home is decorated. You’d be forgiven if things are starting to look a little stale. With spring on the horizon, it’s time to consider a refresh.

For the months ahead, we’re all about warmer colors, bolder statement pieces and some new installations that could take things to the next level. Also, we kept things reasonable — all the option below are $500 or below. So whether you need to upgrade the bathroom, bedroom or living room we’ve got you covered.

Living room design

CB2 Polo Modern Black Marble Floor Lamp
CB2 Polo Modern Black Marble Floor Lamp
CB2 : $479

Bridging the gap between “modern” and “industrial” in a darker color. The polished marble and the matte black iron frame have a subtle shape and a unique design.

Grovemade Wood Wall Shelf
Grovemade Wood Wall Shelf
Buy it now : $420$400

A clean floating shelf for accents or to show off collectibles. It comes in a lighter maple or walnut shade, so it can fit a variety of living room color schemes.

Avocado Green Wood Stool
Avocado Green Wood Stool
Buy it now : $329

A versatile stool, ideal as a side table or simple foot rest (just take off your sneakers first). It’s constructed of upcycled wood, and it comes pre-assembled.

Crate & Barrel Ruins Cream Ceramic Sculptural Table Lamp by Athena Calderone
Crate & Barrel Ruins Cream Ceramic Sculptural Table Lamp by Athena Calderone
Buy it now : $349

A statement piece and an instant upgrade from your dull side table. The asymmetrical base design and pleated lamp shade make this a total eye-catcher.

Dining room design

Walker Edison Fehr Modern Bookmatch Buffet
Walker Edison Fehr Modern Bookmatch Buffet
Buy it now : $359$236

A classy way to display that spirits collection. If you don’t have space for this four-door option you can select a smaller accent cabinet at an even lower price.

CB2 Materia Polished Stainless Steel Modern Dome Pendant Light
CB2 Materia Polished Stainless Steel Modern Dome Pendant Light
CB2 : $249

Everyone hates the boob lamp. Consider upgrading your dining room with something a bit more elegant.

Micah Modern & Contemporary Beveled Accent Mirror
Micah Modern & Contemporary Beveled Accent Mirror
All Modern : $350

You lose the boring mirror look and go with something in a non-traditional shape. We recommend placing it above your new drinks cabinet.

Bedroom design

Crate & Barrel Mason 2-Drawer Nightstand
Crate & Barrel Mason 2-Drawer Nightstand
Crate & Barrel : $349

Simple, elegant, functional. What could be better?

Quince Luxury Organic Flannel Sheet Set
Quince Luxury Organic Flannel Sheet Set
Quince : $198$109

The sheer amount of new bedding brands out there is, frankly, insane. But we ride hard for Quince, who we think strike a nice balance between luxurious comfort and affordability.

Kohler Forté One-Light Sconce
Kohler Forté One-Light Sconce
Kohler : $89

A simple addition that’ll provide additional lighting settings.

Bathroom design

Rovogo Single Hole Bathroom Faucet
Rovogo Single Hole Bathroom Faucet
Wayfair : $82

For when you don’t want to do a complete overhaul, changing out fixtures is a great way to make a real impact.

George Kovacs Alluria 24 Black and Gold 3-Light Modern Bath Light
George Kovacs Alluria 24 Black and Gold 3-Light Modern Bath Light
Lamps Plus : $300

Another sweet lighting fixture – this time, best suited to ramp up a vanity.

West Elm Mid-Century Medicine Cabinet
West Elm Mid-Century Medicine Cabinet
West Elm : $350

Mirrored glass with plenty of storage in the back is exactly what you’ll need from the oft-under-appreciated medicine cabinet.

Boll & Branch Spa Bath Towel Set
Boll & Branch Spa Bath Towel Set
Boll & Branch : $128

Whatever you do, never go cheap on towels. This is a quick-drying set made from 100% organic cotton. Its beautiful soft textured hand-feel is immediately noticeable after using lackluster towels.

Other home design picks

Heymat Sand Mat
Heymat Sand Mat
Heymat : $210

Please avoid dragging dirt into your home. This Japanese-inspired indoor floor mat made from recycled materials makes your home feel and look a whole lot cleaner.

Outer Outdoor Bug Shield Throw Blanket
Outer Outdoor Bug Shield Throw Blanket
Outer : $140

Whether it’s folded up on the top of your couch or you’re cuddled up beneath it on the first spring night that’s almost warm enough to be sitting outside, it’ll serve you well and look great while doing it.

