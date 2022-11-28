InsideHook
All of Floyd’s Excellent Modular Furniture Is 20% Off

Like an upgraded and more burly IKEA, this easy-to-assemble furniture brand is hosting a sitewide holiday sale

The Dresser System from Floyd is new and currently 20% off
Floyd
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Floyd is a Detroit-based furniture maker that crafts beautiful, unique items for your home. Named after the creator’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather (all steelworkers from Ohio), Floyd’s modular products are a reaction to disposable furniture, aka those cheap wares that inevitably end up in a landfill. Plus, they’re easy to move, modify and build. We’ve been fans since the company’s launch.

And now, everything on Floyd’s site is 20% off with one exception — which would be The Sectional sofa, which is 30% off.

The Sectional Sofa at Floyd, now 30% off
Floyd

The sale includes new releases, including the Acton Slat Bench, The Floyd Bed in Color and The Dresser System, as well as an array of Floyd classics — The Bed Frame, The Mattress, The Side Table and plenty of other plainly-monikered but well-built items for your home.

shop HERE

