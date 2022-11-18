InsideHook
Health & Fitness | Updated November 18, 2022 9:18 am

Save $500 on the Hydrow Rowing Machine

This is the best deal you'll see on the rower all year

The Hydrow Rower, now $500 off for Black Friday, on a confetti background.
Bring the river to your living room.
Hydrow
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As part of the brand’s Black Friday Preview Event, Hydrow’s popular connected rowing machine is currently $500 off. Why the huge discount? It’s likely Hydrow is looking to incentivize early holiday orders, to avoid delayed shipping near the end of the year.

Named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020, Hydrow was created by the sport’s diehards. The brand operates out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and classes are led live on real rivers from London to San Francisco by athletes with National Rowing team experience. A 22” touchscreen “brings the river to your living room,” while an electromagnetic drag mechanism aims to mimic the feel of the water. All told, it’s a dynamite full-body exercise, capable of working out 86% of the muscles in your body.

Not sure the Original Hydrow Rower will fit your space? The brand is also taking $150 off its new Hydrow Wave Rower that’s 30% smaller than the OG.

Hydro Rower
Hydro Rower
Buy Here : $2,495$1,995
Hydrow Wave Rower
Hydrow Wave Rower
Buy Here : $1,695$1,545

More Like This

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a blue wintery background.
The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock. It’ll Be the Best Gift You Give Her This Year.
A collage of Fitness gifts on a steely grey flecked background
The Best Fitness Gifts for Runners, Lifters and Otherwise Health-Conscious People in Your Life
Early Black Friday gift ideas on a black, snowy background
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Recommended

Suggested for you

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year
The 100+ Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Keep Reading

The 2023 Nissan Z sports car in blue. We tested the all-new coupe. Here's our full review.

Review: The Nissan Z Is a Powerful, Nostalgic, Goldilocksian Sports Car
Family sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner, turkey is blurred out

Thanksgiving Is Secretly the Sexiest Holiday
Timothee Chalamet in "Bones and All"

“Bones and All” Is Too Hungry to Be a Generational Touchstone
Various bottles and cocktail books for InsideHook's boozy gift guide for 2022

The 14 Best Boozy Gifts for Every Type of Drinker
a collage of jeans on a blue gradient background

A Ton of Men’s Jeans (Most Under $100) Are Currently on Sale for Black Friday
A man wearing various Jachs NY clothing (jacket, shirt, jeans) standing outside in a brightly-lit forest. JACHS NY is currently throwing a Black Friday sale.

JACHS NY Just Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale
Jahlani Tavai of the Patriots and Braxton Berrios of the Jets get into a scuffle in Week 8.

Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 11
The Hydrow Rower, now $500 off for Black Friday, on a confetti background.

Save $500 on the Hydrow Rowing Machine
Brooklinen Flannel Core Sheet Set on a red backgorund

Everything at Brooklinen Is 20% Off

Trending

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year