Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As part of the brand’s Black Friday Preview Event, Hydrow’s popular connected rowing machine is currently $500 off. Why the huge discount? It’s likely Hydrow is looking to incentivize early holiday orders, to avoid delayed shipping near the end of the year.

Named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020, Hydrow was created by the sport’s diehards. The brand operates out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and classes are led live on real rivers from London to San Francisco by athletes with National Rowing team experience. A 22” touchscreen “brings the river to your living room,” while an electromagnetic drag mechanism aims to mimic the feel of the water. All told, it’s a dynamite full-body exercise, capable of working out 86% of the muscles in your body.

Not sure the Original Hydrow Rower will fit your space? The brand is also taking $150 off its new Hydrow Wave Rower that’s 30% smaller than the OG.